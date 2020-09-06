You are here

  • Home
  • Emirates to restore full employee salaries from October, Etihad extends reduced pay for staff

Emirates to restore full employee salaries from October, Etihad extends reduced pay for staff

There are no plans to recruit new staff despite Emirates’ plans to return to a full schedule by next year. (Emirates)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gu66g

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Reuters

Emirates to restore full employee salaries from October, Etihad extends reduced pay for staff

  • No plans to recruit just yet despite Emirates planning to return to full schedule by next year
  • Emirates, Etihad earlier asked staff to take voluntary unpaid leave
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News Reuters

DUBAI: Emirates airline will start paying its employees’ full salaries from October, over six months after slashing pay when the Dubai carrier had to suspend flights as the coronavirus pandemic prompted a closure of international borders.

At least two Emirates employees told UAE national daily Gulf News that on Sept. 3 they received a letter from the company explaining that their wages would be restored to  pre-COVID levels.

But the allowances of staff and managers in certain categories will be cut according to the memo, the employees added.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways meanwhile extended the period of reduced pay for their staff until the end of the year, a spokeswoman for the carrier said on Sunday.

Employees will have their salaries reduced by 10 percent from September until the end of December, she said, compared to an earlier cut of between 25 percent and 50 percent which ended last month.

An Emirates spokesperson told Arab News the airline still had fewer staff, but declined to confirm how many had been laid off during since the start of the pandemic.

Emirates president Tim Clark earlier told BBC that the Dubai airline would increase the job cuts to as much as 15 percent of its workforce, having already released 10 percent. The carrier employed more than 60,000 staff before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Arab News understands there are no plans to recruit, despite Emirates’ plans to return to a full schedule by next year, the spokesperson told Arab News.

Etihad and Emirates have asked employees to take months of voluntary unpaid leave.

The Dubai carrier is now flying to 84 destinations after reopening services to Nigerian cities of Lagos and Abuja this week. Emirates earlier resumed flights to Jordan’s capital city, Amman, widening its Middle East reach to eight cities.

Emirates on May 21 resumed regular passenger flights to nine destinations – London, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne – after earlier running mostly repatriation flights.

Topics: aviation Dubai Emirates

Related

Business & Economy
Emirates resumes Amman services as COVID-19 pandemic continues
Business & Economy
Emirates to serve all ‘network destinations’ by summer 2021

Israeli business delegation to visit UAE

Updated 06 September 2020
Reuters

Israeli business delegation to visit UAE

  • Delegation to meet with government and trade officials as well as the heads of the largest banks in the UAE
  • Israel and the UAE announced in August they would normalize diplomatic ties
Updated 06 September 2020
Reuters
TEL AVIV: The heads of Israel’s two biggest banks will travel to the United Arab Emirates this month, the first such visits since the two countries agreed to normalize relations.
One delegation led by Bank Hapoalim will leave on Sept. 8 and visit Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where it will meet with government and trade officials as well as the heads of the largest banks in the UAE.
Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler on Sunday called it “a unique opportunity to establish economic relations and cooperation between our countries and their financial systems, which will yield economic growth for both parties.”
He added there was an “immediate bilateral desire” to establish strong economic ties.
The chairman and CEO of Bank Leumi will head a second delegation on Sept. 14. Leumi said it hoped to build on the diplomatic accord by kick-starting cooperation in finance, technology, health, tourism, agriculture and industry.
Israel and the UAE announced in August they would normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship in a US-brokered deal. Last week, they agreed to set up a joint committee to cooperate on financial services, aiming to promote investment between the two countries.
First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender, said last week it would open discussions with Hapoalim and Leumi.

Latest updates

Hong Kong police fire pepper balls at protesters opposed to election delay, new law
Russia reports 5,195 new coronavirus cases and 61 deaths
Tunisia knife attack kills officer, 3 extremists shot dead
Emirates to restore full employee salaries from October, Etihad extends reduced pay for staff
Israeli business delegation to visit UAE

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.