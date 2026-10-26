JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Monday, gaining 323.28 points, or 3.43 percent, to close at 9,761.78.

Trading activity totaled more than 342 million shares worth around SR5.18 billion ($1.38 billion), with 259 companies advancing and eight declining.

The Nomu parallel market rose 167.98 points, or 0.8 percent, to close at 21,211.72, with 39 stocks advancing and 26 declining.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index climbed 43.44 points, or 3.39 percent, to end the session at 1,324.38.

Market movers

Flynas Co. led the market’s gainers, soaring 10 percent to close at SR40.04.

Saudi Fisheries Co. and Red Sea International Co. followed, each jumping 9.98 percent to end the session at SR48.94 and SR15.87, respectively.

On the downside, Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. led the decliners, decreasing 1.87 percent to close at SR104.70.

Al-Rajhi REIT Fund retreated 1.42 percent to SR7.62, while United International Holding Co. edged down 1.02 percent to close at SR19.50.

Corporate disclosures

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. reported a 34.6 percent decline in net profit to SR195.8 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared with SR299.4 million a year earlier, according to an official release.

Revenue fell 5.8 percent to SR909.3 million, while operating profit dropped 44 percent to SR139.3 million. Earnings per share declined to SR1.63 from SR2.50.

The group attributed the revenue decline mainly to lower revenue from its capital markets and post-trade services segments, which fell 13.4 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.

These declines were partly offset by 5.8 percent growth in data and technology services revenue to SR200.6 million.

The company said operating expenses rose 1.6 percent excluding depreciation and amortization, and 7.5 percent including those expenses, weighing on net profit after zakat.

Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Co., or Masar, announced that it has sold a 3,217-sq.-meter plot of land in Makkah’s Masar Destination to Al-Sakan Al-Mithali for Development Co., a subsidiary of Methak Investment Holding, for SR139 million, according to a Tadawul filing.

Masar added that the plot, located in Zone 3 facing Abdullah Uriaf Road, was sold through Al-Inma Second Development Co., a special-purpose vehicle for Al-Inma Makkah Development Fund II, whose units are wholly owned by Umm Al Qura.

Masar said the transaction value excludes taxes and fees payable by the buyer, noting that the asset book value was SR59.7 million.

The company, whose share price advanced 5.06 percent to SR15.15, said the sale would positively affect its liquidity and financial results, with the proceeds intended to finance working capital and ongoing projects.

It concluded that the transaction supports Masar Destination’s development strategy, with the buyer planning to develop a hospitality tower on the plot.

Electrical Industries Co. announced that its board of directors has approved a SR150 million project to build Saudi Arabia’s first factory manufacturing tanks and radiators for medium-, high- and extra-high-voltage power transformers, according to a Tadawul filing.

EIC said that construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with completion targeted for early 2029. The project will be funded through internal resources and bank facilities.

It added that pilot production is scheduled for the second quarter of 2029, followed by commercial production in the third quarter. The company expects a positive financial impact from the fourth quarter of 2029.

The company, whose share price increased 1.97 percent to SR10.37, stressed that the project supports the company’s strategy to diversify its products and localize strategic industries in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Asas Makeen Real Estate Development and Investment Co. announced it has signed an agreement with N Building Co. to develop a residential project in Riyadh’s Al-Arid district, with the project’s estimated cost exceeding SR55.6 million, according to a bourse filing.

Under the 10-month agreement, Makeen will manage development works and oversee project execution on an 8,800-sq.-meter plot owned by N Building, in which Makeen holds a 15 percent stake.

The estimated cost includes development fees but excludes value-added tax, with the final cost to be determined based on actual approved expenses, as per the release.

The Nomu-listed company, whose share price climbed 3.28 percent to SR18.58, said the agreement’s financial impact is expected to be reflected in its results during the execution period, depending on progress and the fulfillment of conditions for development-fee payments.

Al-Mohafaza Co. for Education announced that its board of directors has recommended distributing SR4.8 million in cash dividends for the fiscal year ended July 31, according to a market statement.

The recommendation amounts to SR0.60 per share, representing 6 percent of the share’s nominal value, with 8 million shares eligible for the distribution.

The firm said that dividend eligibility is subject to approval by the general assembly, adding that the meeting date and dividend distribution date will be announced later, pending the necessary official approvals.

The Nomu-listed company, whose share price remained unchanged at SR22.55, urged shareholders to update their information and ensure their bank account details are linked to their investment portfolios to receive the dividends without delay.