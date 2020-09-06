You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisia knife attack kills officer, 3 extremists shot dead

Tunisia knife attack kills officer, 3 extremists shot dead

The attack took place in the tourist city of Sousse, the site of the worst of several extremist attacks in recent years, where 38 people, most of them Britons, were killed in a 2015 beachside shooting. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5jwb9

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Tunisia knife attack kills officer, 3 extremists shot dead

  • Security forces pursued the assailants, who had taken the officers’ guns and vehicle
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Attackers with knives killed a Tunisian National Guard officer and wounded another Sunday before three assailants were shot dead, the National Guard said, labelling it a “terrorist attack.”
The attack took place in the tourist city of Sousse, the site of the worst of several extremist attacks in recent years, where 38 people, most of them Britons, were killed in a 2015 beachside shooting.
“A patrol of two National Guard officers was attacked with a knife in the center of Sousse,” 140 kilometers (80 miles) south of the capital Tunis, said National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebali.
“One died as a martyr and the other was wounded and is hospitalized,” he said, adding that “this was a terrorist attack.”
Security forces pursued the assailants, who had taken the officers’ guns and vehicle, through the city’s tourist area of El-Kantaoui, said Jebali, adding that “in a firefight three terrorists were killed.”

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Update
Middle-East
Tunisia's new PM, cabinet approved to battle economic woes
Middle-East
Tunisian parliament to vote on new government

Israeli protesters tell Netanyahu to quit as coronavirus infections spike

Updated 06 September 2020
AP

Israeli protesters tell Netanyahu to quit as coronavirus infections spike

  • Netanyahu has dismissed the protesters as “leftists” and “anarchists”
Updated 06 September 2020
AP

JERUSALEM: Thousands of Israelis protested outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, pressing ahead with a monthslong campaign demanding the embattled Israeli leader resign.
The protest came as Israel is coping with record levels of coronavirus infections. Demonstrators have been protesting Netanyahu’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, which has led to soaring unemployment, and they say he should step down while on trial for corruption charges.
Protesters held banners reading “Revolution“and “Get out of here” and held blue and white Israeli flags. A sign aimed at the prime minister was projected on a building reading in Hebrew: “Enough with you.”
Smaller crowds gathered on bridges and intersections across the country also calling for Netanyahu to step down.

Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the government's handling of the coronavirus disease pandemic in Jerusalem on Sept. 6, 2020. (REUTERS/Ammar Awad )

The government moved quickly to contain the coronavirus last spring, but bungled the reopening of the economy and now finds itself dealing with a stronger outbreak. The death toll has surpassed 1,000 people, and the country is considering a new lockdown to stop the rapid spike in daily infections. Israel currently has over 26,000 active COVID-19 patients.
Although the demonstrations have largely been peaceful in recent weeks, protesters scuffled with police in several locations. At least 13 arrests were made, including a man that police said “was dressed up as a woman in a provocative way.” Police also said two officers were lightly injured when a crowd burst through a police blockade.
Netanyahu has dismissed the protesters as “leftists” and “anarchists.” But his tough talk, and even a series of foreign policy accomplishments, have done nothing to deter the crowds.
On Friday, Serbia and Kosovo gave Israel a diplomatic boost as Serbia announced it will move its embassy to Jerusalem and Kosovo said it will establish ties with Israel with an embassy in Jerusalem. The announcements, making the countries the third and fourth to move their embassies to contested Jerusalem, follow Israel’s historic agreement last month to establish diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates.
Netanyahu has vowed to remain in office despite being charged last year with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three long-running corruption investigations. He has denied the allegations, calling them a “witch hunt” and lashing out at the judiciary, law enforcement and media.

Topics: Benjamin Netanyahu Israel

Latest updates

Tunisia knife attack kills officer, 3 extremists shot dead
Dubai carrier Emirates to restore full employee salaries from October
Israeli business delegation to visit UAE
China’s first reusable spacecraft lands after 2-day flight
UK warns EU on Brexit: We won’t blink first

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.