RIYADH: Saudi esports star Naif Al-Faleh topped the standings on Friday, after the opening round of the 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship E-Games after a tightly contested online opening round featuring 60 drivers.

The championship is organized under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and managed by Bakhashab Motorsport, in partnership with Jameel Motorsport.

Now in its second outing, the championship features competitors racing on “Gran Turismo 7” using PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Drivers are tested on precision, reaction time, consistency, strategy and racing knowledge.

Al-Faleh finished the round with 69 points, narrowly ahead of Abdulrahman Al-Batti, who had 67. Wissam Khalil was third with 66 points.

The opening round began with practice sessions followed by qualifying, which saw close competition among the participants. Al-Faleh, Al-Batti, Khalil and Suhaib Juweihan each scored 15 points in qualifying before the two races that determined the round’s final standings.

The Saudi Toyota Championship E-Games is part of the federation’s broader effort to connect motorsport, esports and technology through competitive racing formats. It also provides a platform to discover and promote Saudi digital-racing talent, engage younger audiences and strengthen the link between virtual racing and real-world motorsport.

The championship’s second round will be held on Oct. 9, followed by a third round on Oct. 23. Sixteen competitors will then advance to the in-person final, set to take place on Nov. 6 at Teleios X, a Riyadh sim-racing center designed to replicate the motorsport experience.