Khashoggi’s family lawyer says verdict ‘fair and deterrent’

CAIRO: Jamal Khashoggi's family lawyer said on Monday that the verdict issued by a Saudi Arabian court was "fair and deterrent," Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported.
A Saudi Arabian court on Monday jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, four months after his family forgave his killers and enabled death sentences to be set aside.
The Khashoggi family’s lawyer Motasem Khashoggi told Al Sharq Al Awsat newspaper that the family welcomes the “fair and deterrent” ruling and is satisfied by it.
“The verdict is fair and deterrent to any criminal ... we as a family opted for applying (Islamic) Sharia laws since the beginning and there is no court in the world that applies Sharia rules like in Saudi Arabia,” the Khashoggi family’s lawyer Motasem Khashoggi told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.
“We have delegated our command to God and to our rulers, who have fulfilled their promise, all our thanks, appreciation, gratitude and loyalty goes to them,” he added.
- Court jails eight people for between seven and 20 years
