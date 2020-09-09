You are here

  Saudi Arabia remains committed to Palestinian state with 1967 borders: FM

Saudi Arabia remains committed to Palestinian state with 1967 borders: FM

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday confirmed its commitment to a Palestinian state based on the borders before the Six-Day war in 1967. (@KSAMOFA)
Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Palestinian state should have East Jerusalem as its capital
  • The minister said that the Kingdom stands with the Palestinian people
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday confirmed its commitment to a Palestinian state based on the borders before the Six-Day war in 1967.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Palestinian state should have East Jerusalem as its capital and that the Kingdom “supports all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution” to the conflict.
The minister made the comments at an Arab League meeting and said that the Kingdom stands with the Palestinian people.
The UAE and Israel signed an agreement to normalize relations between the two countries last month.
The accord made the UAE the third Arab country to have normal diplomatic relations with Israel along with Egypt and Jordan who both share borders with the country.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Palestinian

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Angela Merkel 2020 G20 Summit G20 Coronavirus COVID-19

