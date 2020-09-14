Turkey does not expect EU sanctions over eastern Mediterranean dispute

Jordan tightens grip on gatherings amid rising COVID-19 cases

DUBAI: Jordan will ramp up restrictions on social gatherings in the country, Minister of State Amjad Adaileh said, quashing rumors of a two-week blanket curfew.

The move comes after the government discussed the country's coronavirus situation, led by the Minister of Health Saad Jaber, state news agency Petra has reported.

Adaileh said the new restrictions include limiting operating capacity of public institutions and banning of hospital visits.

Organizers of events will be held accountable, Adaileh added, while urging government firms to conduct future meetings virtually.

The government also discussed plans to implement COVID-19-related mechanisms in the education sector to ensure the safety of students and school staff.

“The developments in the epidemiological situation and the unprecedented increase in the number of fatalities and infections requires from us all to be responsible and follow the utmost levels of caution to protect the homeland and its sons,” Adaileh said.

A nationwide crackdown began on Monday to ensure public cooperation amid the new restrictions.