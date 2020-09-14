You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey does not expect EU sanctions over eastern Mediterranean dispute

Turkey does not expect EU sanctions over eastern Mediterranean dispute

Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis, background, anchored off Turkey’s southern coast on Sunday, easing eastern Mediterranean tensions a bit. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cucvt

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey does not expect EU sanctions over eastern Mediterranean dispute

  • EU fully supports member states Greece and Cyprus in their dispute with Turkey
  • Threat of sanctions has in part pushed the Turkish lira deeper into record low territory
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey does not expect to face European Union sanctions over a dispute with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, a day after a Turkish survey ship pulled out of contested waters.
The EU says it fully supports member states Greece and Cyprus in their dispute with Turkey and has said it is drawing up potential sanctions if dialogue does not begin. The bloc’s leaders could make a decision at a summit on Sept. 24-25.
Cavusoglu repeated Turkey was open to talks without pre-conditions, but added that the seismic research vessel Oruc Reis will soon resume operations after it anchored off Turkey’s southern coast on Sunday.
He said he did not expect EU leaders, who have already agreed modest sanctions against Turkey, to take further steps next week but such measures could not be ruled out.
“It could be against our ship, our company, individuals. They took such decisions in the past. Have we given up on our determination? No, our determination increased,” he told broadcaster NTV.
Tensions have risen over claims and counter claims pitting Turkey against Greece and Cyprus — which are backed by France — to maritime areas potentially rich in natural gas. Several countries have conducted naval exercise in the region, and Turkey has other vessels searching for oil and gas off Cyprus.
The threat of sanctions has in part pushed the Turkish lira deeper into record low territory, complicating the country’s recovery from a sharp economic slump due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Turkey’s Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin tweeted on Monday that a peaceful solution could be found. “Greece and EU countries must not waste the chance given for diplomacy and must take reciprocal steps,” he said, without elaborating.
In a brief visit to Cyprus on Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States remains “deeply concerned” about Turkey’s actions at sea. Ankara responded that Washington needed to be more neutral.

Topics: Turkey

Related

World
Pompeo says US ‘deeply concerned’ over Turkey actions in east Med
Middle-East
Turkey’s Erdogan slams Macron amid Mediterranean tensions

Jordan tightens grip on gatherings amid rising COVID-19 cases

Updated 14 September 2020
Arab News

Jordan tightens grip on gatherings amid rising COVID-19 cases

  • Adaileh said the new restrictions include limiting operating capacity of public institutions and banning of hospital visits
  • A nationwide crackdown began on Monday to ensure public cooperation amid the new restrictions
Updated 14 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan will ramp up restrictions on social gatherings in the country, Minister of State Amjad Adaileh said, quashing rumors of a two-week blanket curfew.  

The move comes after the government discussed the country's coronavirus situation, led by the Minister of Health Saad Jaber, state news agency Petra has reported.

Adaileh said the new restrictions include limiting operating capacity of public institutions and banning of hospital visits.

Organizers of events will be held accountable, Adaileh added, while urging government firms to conduct future meetings virtually.

The government also discussed plans to implement COVID-19-related mechanisms in the education sector to ensure the safety of students and school staff. 

“The developments in the epidemiological situation and the unprecedented increase in the number of fatalities and infections requires from us all to be responsible and follow the utmost levels of caution to protect the homeland and its sons,” Adaileh said.

A nationwide crackdown began on Monday to ensure public cooperation amid the new restrictions.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Outdated ordnance cause of Jordanian military depot blast
Middle-East
Explosion at a military installation in the Jordanian city of Zarqa

Latest updates

Turkey does not expect EU sanctions over eastern Mediterranean dispute
‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ — a demanding drama with captivating performances
‘Hotel Rwanda hero’ appears in Rwandan court amid tight security
Al-Hilal back in the AFC Champions League and their biggest obstacle is COVID-19
Kim Kardashian responds to maternity line backlash 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.