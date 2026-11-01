LONDON: Israeli authorities have issued at least 9,518 demolition or stop-work notices against Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank since 2015, a Palestinian commission said on Saturday.

The notices have halted construction and left properties at risk of demolition, disrupting families’ lives and limiting communities’ ability to build homes, expand services and sustain livelihoods, the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said.

In a report shared on Facebook, the commission documented 9,174 notices from 2015 through 2025 and another 344 in the first nine months of 2026. The annual total peaked at 1,333 in 2023, up from 701 in 2015.

Hebron accounted for the largest share, with 2,697 notices, followed by Bethlehem with 1,310, Ramallah and Al-Bireh with 1,118, and Jerusalem with 929.

The commission said its tally may not capture every notice issued by Israeli authorities. It drew on cases documented by its staff and partner legal organizations, including the Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center and the Society of St. Yves.

Separately, data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs showed that nearly 12,000 structures, including 1,698 funded by donors, were demolished over the same period.

Those demolitions displaced more than 18,000 Palestinians and affected about 843,000 others, according to OCHA.

The UN figures cover demolitions carried out for lack of Israeli-issued building permits, as punitive measures or during military operations.