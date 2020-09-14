You are here

Saudi Arabia records 37 new coronavirus deaths, 607 cases

People walk near a banner with an instruction on personnel hygiene, following the outbreak of coronavirus, at a street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The banner reads: “Wash hands with soap and water.” (File/Reuters)
  • The ministry said 1,060 cases have recovered from COVID-19
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 37 new coronavirus deaths and 607 new confirmed cases, the health ministry said on Monday.
This brings the total death toll to 4,305 and the overall number of cases to 326,258, of which 18,023 are active cases that are still receiving medical care and 1,293 of these cases are in critical condition.
The ministry said 1,060 cases have recovered from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 303,930.
Of the 607 cases, the ministry said 56 percent were males, 44 percent females, while children made up 11 percent, the elderly 5 percent and 84 percent were adults that were affected by the virus.
The ministry also said 44,025 new laboratory tests have been performed.
The pandemic has affected more than 29 million people globally and and has killed over 924,000 since the novel coronavirus emerged.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe devastated after court case postponed

  • New charges could force British-Iranian mother back to jail after current 5-year sentence ends
  • Husband believes she is being held ‘hostage’ to gain leverage over UK
LONDON: Detained British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said she “really can’t take it anymore” after Iranian authorities postponed a second court case against her and provided no explanation or new date.

 

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, was due to face new, unspecified charges on Sunday but her case was adjourned suddenly.

She told her husband Richard Ratcliffe that she “wanted to scream out loud for 10 minutes, or to bang my head against the wall.”

Ratcliffe said she told him on Sunday: “I can’t take it anymore. They have all these games and I have no power in them. Sometimes I’m just full of anger ready to explode. I find myself hating everything in this life, including myself. There’s no escape.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a charity worker for the Reuters Foundation, was coming to the end of a five-year sentence for allegedly plotting to overthrow Iran’s clerical establishment, when she was told she would face new charges. She denies the initial charges vehemently.

It is feared that new charges against her, said to be based on allegations that she “spread propaganda” against the regime, could lead to her being jailed after her present sentence.

After hearing about the new charges, she said she could not sleep, and “people shouldn’t underestimate the level of stress.” 

Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been under house arrest in her parents’ Tehran home since Iran’s coronavirus outbreak, but now fears she will be forced to return to Evin prison.

“She keeps saying, ‘Am I going back to prison?’” her husband said. “It’s too early to say what the postponement means, except that this remains a game of cat and mouse between governments, with us living life as a piece of bait.”

Ratcliffe believes that his wife is being held “hostage” to gain leverage over the UK in a historical dispute over a large defense deal that predates the 1979 Iranian revolution.

Responding to news of the adjournment, the UK Foreign Office urged Iran “to make Nazanin’s release permanent.”

