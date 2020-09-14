Saudi Arabia records 37 new coronavirus deaths, 607 cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 37 new coronavirus deaths and 607 new confirmed cases, the health ministry said on Monday.
This brings the total death toll to 4,305 and the overall number of cases to 326,258, of which 18,023 are active cases that are still receiving medical care and 1,293 of these cases are in critical condition.
The ministry said 1,060 cases have recovered from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 303,930.
Of the 607 cases, the ministry said 56 percent were males, 44 percent females, while children made up 11 percent, the elderly 5 percent and 84 percent were adults that were affected by the virus.
The ministry also said 44,025 new laboratory tests have been performed.
The pandemic has affected more than 29 million people globally and and has killed over 924,000 since the novel coronavirus emerged.
