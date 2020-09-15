Diplomats: Roadside bombing targets British convoy in Iraq

You are here

There has been a recent uptick in attacks on foreign representatives in Baghdad. (File/Reuters)
AP

  • No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but there has been a rcent uptick in attacks by non-government armed groups
  • Tuesday’s bombing is the third attack in the last 24 hours against foreign missions
AP

BAGHDAD: A roadside bombing targeted British diplomatic vehicles in Baghdad on Tuesday, the British Embassy and Iraqi officials said. There were no injuries but the attack is fueling concerns of armed groups outside of the state’s control.
The attack targeted an embassy convoy on a Baghdad highway close to the Umm Al-Tabool Mosque, the British Embassy and Iraqi security officials said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.
The roads and the area of the attack, between the airport and the heavily fortified Green Zone, are often used by diplomatic missions, the Iraqi official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.
The Green Zone is home to the seat of Iraq’s government and also many foreign embassies, including the British and the US
“The safety and security of our staff is of paramount importance and we are in close touch with the Iraqi authorities,” said a statement from teh British Embassy.
The attack is the first in months to target a diplomatic convoy and comes amid near daily rocket attacks aimed at the Green Zone and Iraqi army bases hosting US troops. Rocket attacks have rarely lead to significant losses.
Tuesday’s bombing is the third attack in the last 24 hours against foreign missions.
Two rockets were fired at the Green Zone late on Monday but caused to casualties; one was intercepted by the US embassy’s C-RAM defense system, two Iraqi security officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity under regulations.
Earlier on Monday, a roadside bomb targeted an convoy of vehicles carrying equipment for Americans on the main highway in Babylon province, south of Baghdad.
The rocket attacks surged at an alarming pace when Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi traveled to the US last month to conclude strategic talks. They have put pressure on his administration, which has promised to reign in armed groups acting outside of state authority.
The recent attacks come as Al-Kadhimi introduced sweeping administrative changes, including naming a new governor of Iraq’s Central Bank, which provoked criticism from some political blocs.

Yemen warring parties to travel to Switzerland to discuss prisoner releases

Reuters

  • Griffiths told the UN Security Council that “logistical arrangements permitting” the talks would resume in Switzerland this week
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: Delegations from Yemen’s warring parties are due to meet in Switzerland this week for talks on a UN-backed prisoner exchange deal, which UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday he hopes will result in the release of some detainees.
Griffiths told the UN Security Council that “logistical arrangements permitting” the talks would resume in Switzerland this week between the two delegations. A UN source said the talks were due to start on Thursday.
“The parties committed to release conflict-related prisoners and detainees back in 2018 in Stockholm, and furthered their discussions to fulfill that commitment in Amman earlier this year,” Griffiths told the council. “What I hope is that this meeting will actually result in the release of some prisoners.”
Mohammed Abdulsalam, chief negotiator of the Houthi movement, told Reuters his group’s committee is set to leave Sanaa on a UN plane.
The Iran-allied Houthis and Yemen’s Saudi-backed government are trying to reach an agreement to end a years-long war and ease a humanitarian crisis in the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country.
Griffiths told the 15-member UN Security Council he sent an “advanced draft” of a cease-fire deal to Yemen’s warring parties last week and “now is the time for the parties to swiftly conclude the negotiations.”
He also said the political importance of gas-rich Marib — the last government stronghold where fighting has raged over the past year — should not be underestimated and that “military shifts and consequences and events in Marib have ripple effects on dynamics of the conflict across Yemen.”

