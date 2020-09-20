First UAE sighting of one of the world’s rarest birds in Abu Dhabi 

You are here

A rare bird called a Steppe Whimbrel was seen at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Course.
Updated 20 September 2020
Arab News

  Known as a Steppe Whimbrel, the bird is estimated to have a global population of only around 100
  It is believed to have travelled in time for the autumn bird migration
DUBAI: One of the rarest birds in the world has been spotted in Abu Dhabi by two members of the Emirates Bird Records Committee (EBRC), according to state news agency WAM. 
Known as a Steppe Whimbrel, the bird - estimated to have a global population of only around 100 - was seen by Oscar Campbell and Simon Lloyd at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Course, WAM reported on Saturday.
Believed to have travelled in time for the autumn bird migration, the Steppe Whimbrel is an extremely rare sub-species of the widespread Whimbrel, which regularly passes through the Emirates in spring and autumn.
The Steppe Whimbrel seen in Abu Dhabi is believed to have been born this year, making it the first time a juvenile Steppe Whimbrel has been spotted anywhere in the world, according to WAM.
“On August 29, we were studying around 20 whimbrels on the Saadiyat Beach golf course. We were stunned when one flew off showing the distinctive white wings, clearly different from the other birds,” Campbell and Lloyd told WAM. 
“We immediately realized the potential significance of this so we concentrated on observing the bird and obtaining photographs, allowing us to check the key identification features,” they said.
Campbell and Lloyd then shared their photographs with world’s top expert on Steppe Whimbrels, Gary Allport, who confirmed their findings. 
“The discovery of a Steppe Whimbrel in Abu Dhabi is remarkable in itself, and confirms our suspicion that the migration route of the sub-species passes through the Arabian peninsula region,” Allport said. 
“What is even more remarkable is that this is the first time ever, anywhere in the world, that a juvenile Steppe Whimbrel has been seen in the field…It’s an amazing find,” he added. 
The Saadiyat Beach Golf Course management was delighted with the discovery. 
“When you look at the significance of sighting the Steppe Whimbrel in Abu Dhabi, its history and the subspecies actually being declared extinct in 1995, it is pretty amazing,” Clinton Southorn, Cluster Director of Agronomy for managers Troon Golf, told WAM.
“This is one of the reasons the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club has worked hard to achieve its Audubon certification and showcase the positive environmental impact the course can have on the environment,” he added.

Twitter poll: Turkey's intimidation of Greece won't stop poll respondents say

Updated 20 September 2020
Arab News

Twitter poll: Turkey’s intimidation of Greece won’t stop poll respondents say

  About 72 percent of respondents to the Twitter poll say they think Turkey is reckless
Updated 20 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: More than 70 percent of respondents to an Arab News poll said they think Turkey will continue its intimidation of Greece over issues in the eastern Mediterranean, despite warnings from the European Union for Ankara to defuse tension with Athens.

About 72 percent of respondents to the Twitter poll said they thought Turkey was reckless, while 28 percent of the 1,321 who took part thought otherwise, stating that Ankara was afraid and would eventually back down.

The two neighbors have been involved in a standoff for weeks, precipitated by Turkey’s deployment of the Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel, and escorted by a flotilla of navy frigates, near the Greek island of Kastellorizo purportedly to search for oil and gas.

Tension rose a notch higher when both countries held military exercises in the eastern Mediterranean, with Greece joined by France, Italy and Cyprus in late August and Turkey conducting its own drill in early September.

A European Parliament resolution has called for sanctions against Turkey unless it showed ‘sincere cooperation and concrete progress’ in defusing tensions with EU members Greece and Cyprus.

 

 

The resolution also called for Turkey to “immediately end any further illegal exploration and drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, by refraining from violating Greek airspace and Greek and Cypriot territorial waters and by distancing itself from nationalistic warmongering rhetoric.”

Current EU leader Germany is pushing for mediation efforts regarding the issue, while France wants punitive measures against Turkey in support of Cyprus and Greece.

Topics: Turkey Greece EU eastern Mediterranean

