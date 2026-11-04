Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump, faced with sweeping Democratic victories in midterm elections, said his Republican Party would have won in a "landslide" if he had been running.

"I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

But in an interview with the New York Times, Trump said he would accept the results and was willing to work with the Democrats, adding they might be able to reach a common vision.

His comments came as many said his Make America Great Again movement was “on the run” Tuesday as its candidates suffered several key defeats in midterm elections, said top House of Representatives Democrat Hakeem Jeffries.

“MAGA extremists are on the run from sea to shining sea. Donald Trump is shook right now,” Jeffries said in a short video posted to his Facebook page after Democrats were projected to win a majority in the House.

If Jeffries, the current House minority leader, wins the speakership as expected in the new Congress, he would become the first Black speaker of the House in US history.

(With agencies)