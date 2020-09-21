You are here

Cartier looks ahead to sparkling future in KSA

Cartier’s new flagship boutique in Al-Faisaliah Tower offers clients an elevated experience through exclusive salons and a best-in-class service.
Updated 22 September 2020
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: As the Kingdom prepares to celebrate the 90th Saudi National Day this Wednesday, businesses — big and small — are taking part in the festivities with gusto. But few companies can put forward what international jewelry brand Cartier has prepared.

Saudi Arabia is a key market for the brand, and the company has been celebrating its National Day for three years now. This year, the celebrations are some of their most elaborate yet.

Cartier’s managing director for Saudi Arabia, Kalid Lanssari, said the brand unveiled a new film capsule featuring Cartier’s emblematic panther lighting up Al-Faisaliah Tower in green. Cartier is also offering all guests and clients across its boutiques a special treatment to celebrate the day and make a deeper connection with them.

“Doors have already been open to all guests in our new flagship boutique in Al-Faisaliah Tower since Sept. 15. This boutique offers clients a new elevated experience through exclusive salons and a best-in-class service,” Lanssari said.

The year 2020 has been a tough year for businesses in general, given the ongoing global pandemic and subsequent economic downturn, and even an international brand such as Cartier could not escape unscathed.

“Like most brands in the industry, we suffered major drawbacks because of the pandemic. With the beginning of lockdown and the closing of our boutiques, business was hugely affected. We, however, were agile and quickly launched phone sales and home delivery services to try and compensate for the boutiques’ closure and the lack of e-commerce services. On the more positive side, the appetite of people for timeless luxury has remained and that helped the business bounce back very quickly,” said Lanssari.

He said Cartier had gone through a thorough sanitization process and taken other precautions to ensure the safety of its customers and staff.

“We’ve learned that brands need to be agile and adopt a seamless omni-channel approach. We have accelerated our e-commerce project to offer clients a new channel to purchase our collections online while continuing to offer the best in-boutique experience,” he added.

According to Lanssari, this is only the beginning for Cartier in Saudi Arabia.

“We plan to accompany the Kingdom in its trajectory of transformation through close collaborations, business expansion, cultural events and more. In the last three years, we have discovered and developed many amazing Saudi talents that are now part of the Cartier family and will continue to grow these talents in the future. This region has always inspired us and will continue to be a rich source of inspiration for years to come,” he said.

Gaming hardware sales in KSA, UAE surge by 29% in H1 2020

Updated 22 September 2020
Arab News

Gaming hardware sales in KSA, UAE surge by 29% in H1 2020

Updated 22 September 2020
Arab News

One of the few sectors that have been positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, achieving robust growth as a result of spikes in consumer demand during the lockdown, is gaming. According to GfK Point of Sales tracking of the sector in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the first six months revenue generated by gaming hardware surged by 29 percent, bringing the overall value of the market to $256 million.

Gaming notebooks (32 percent), video game consoles (31 percent), and gaming and leisure devices (17 percent) account for the top three largest shares of the pie, contributing more than $207 million to this sector from January to June. During this period, the fastest growing categories were gaming monitors and gaming keyboards/mice, which generated 110 and 77 percent respectively more sales revenue compared to the same period last year. Exponential growth was also recorded for gaming notebooks and gaming headsets, both of which reported a 60 percent surge in sales value.

Growth in the gaming segments tracked by GfK was sustained post lockdown in the two markets. Findings in the second quarter reflected devices such as gaming monitors and keyboards continuing to record increased sales by over twofold (+155 percent and +135 percent), while regular monitors (-22 percent) and keyboards (-12 percent) either decelerated in growth or slipped into decline. Similar trends can be seen across the other products such as notebooks, headsets, peripherals, etc.

“At the onset of the global pandemic, we witnessed the emergence of diverse trends in the technical consumer goods markets, sequenced over multiple phases — panic, adapt and new normal,” said Shika Samuel, analyst for IT panel at GfK. “We observed consumers warming up their appetite for gaming devices as they started exploring socially distant ways to keep themselves occupied and amused amid the pandemic lockdown.”

Samuel added: “Technological developments and innovations in the digital space, including the highly anticipated rollout of 5G will continue to fuel the rapid growth of gaming globally, post pandemic.”

