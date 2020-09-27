Egypt inaugurates $3.4M hyrdocracking complex to produce petroleum products

CAIRO: A new hydrocracking complex worth $3.4 million was inaugurated on Sunday by the Egyptian president in a ceremony north of Cairo.

The complex will produce 4.7 million tons of high-value petroleum products as part of Egypt’s ambitious program to enhance its refining industry, a local report said.

It was established in cooperation with the private sector to produce high-octane gasoline and diesel. It converts low-value diesel into high-quality petroleum products, which include hydrocracking units for diesel, charcoal, vacuum distillation, sulphur treatment and naphtha repair, according to a report by Egypt Today news website.

Work at the site, located in Musturud of Qalyubia governorate, began in 2011 but was halted due to the political turmoil that broke out that year, the Egyptian president said.

President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi asked Egyptians to realize “the size of benefits from a complex like this for Egypt in the field of petroleum,” in statements quoted by Youm 7 newspaper.