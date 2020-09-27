You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt inaugurates $3.4M hyrdocracking complex to produce petroleum products

Egypt inaugurates $3.4M hyrdocracking complex to produce petroleum products

President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi asked Egyptians to realize “the size of benefits from a complex like this for Egypt." (YouTube still via Egyptian TV)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c22vj

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt inaugurates $3.4M hyrdocracking complex to produce petroleum products

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: A new hydrocracking complex worth $3.4 million was inaugurated on Sunday by the Egyptian president in a ceremony north of Cairo.

The complex will produce 4.7 million tons of high-value petroleum products as part of Egypt’s ambitious program to enhance its refining industry, a local report said. 

It was established in cooperation with the private sector to produce high-octane gasoline and diesel. It converts low-value diesel into high-quality petroleum products, which include hydrocracking units for diesel, charcoal, vacuum distillation, sulphur treatment and naphtha repair, according to a report by Egypt Today news website. 

Work at the site, located in Musturud of Qalyubia governorate, began in 2011 but was halted due to the political turmoil that broke out that year, the Egyptian president said. 

President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi asked Egyptians to realize “the size of benefits from a complex like this for Egypt in the field of petroleum,” in statements quoted by Youm 7 newspaper.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Media
Staged Egypt protests unmask pro-Muslim Brotherhood bias of Al-Jazeera, other channels
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi warns of instability after protest calls

Qatar Airways reports $1.92 billion loss amid coronavirus crisis

Updated 27 September 2020
Reuters

Qatar Airways reports $1.92 billion loss amid coronavirus crisis

  • Airline also disclosed it had received a $2 billion advance from its owner, the Qatari government
Updated 27 September 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Qatar Airways reported a loss of $1.92 billion on Sunday for the year ending March 31, as the coronavirus crisis hurt the aviation industry around the world.
The airline also disclosed it had received a $2 billion advance from its owner, the government of Qatar, after March that has since been converted into new shares.

Qatar Airways said it had been one of its most difficult years ever, with losses widening from a restated $1.2 billion loss in the previous year.
Air Italy, in which Qatar Airways held a minority stake, went into liquidation in February.
The true impact of the pandemic on Qatar Airways is unclear as global lockdowns continued after its financial year ended in March.

Topics: aviaton Qatar Airways

Related

Business & Economy
Qatar Airways forced to delay Airbus deliveries amid travel downturn
Business & Economy
Qatar Airways will not take new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, CEO says

Latest updates

Egypt inaugurates $3.4M hyrdocracking complex to produce petroleum products
India’s controversial farm bills become law despite protests
Saudi Arabia's FM and Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed discuss bilateral relations
Jordan’s monarch dissolves parliament in preparation for November election
Arab coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.