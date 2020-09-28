Saudi Arabia gives rental relief to municipal space investors

You are here

The decision will help over 50,000 facilities deal with the economic effects of coronavirus. (File/AFP)
  • The decision will help over 50,000 facilities deal with the economic effects of coronavirus
  • Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail thanked the two leaders
DUBAI: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have approved a plan to exempt investors in municipal spaces about 25 percent of rental fees, state news agency SPA has reported.
The decision will help over 50,000 facilities deal with the economic effects of coronavirus by relieving them off payments amounting to over $151.9 million, the report added.
Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail thanked the two leaders.
“I extend my sincere gratitude for the Custodian of the Holy Mosques for issuing the generous approval to exempt investors with municipalities by 25% of the rent of municipal real estate this year to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which contributes to creating an attractive investment environment with the municipalities,” he tweeted.

Saudi Arabia announced a further drop of daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, as the number of total infections grew by 403 to 317,005.

2020 G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually on Nov. 21 – 22 

2020 G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually on Nov. 21 – 22 

  • G20 presidency to build on the success of the extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit held in March
RIYADH: The 2020 G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held virtually on November 21 – 22 and will be chaired by the Saudi Arabia's King Salman, the G20 presidency said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) Monday.

"The G20 presidency will build on the success of the extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit held in March, and on the outcomes of over 100 virtual working groups and ministerial meetings," the statement said.

"The G20 is leading the fight against this global pandemic, taking swift and unprecedented actions to protect lives, livelihoods and the most vulnerable," it said. 

The G20 has contributed over $21 billion to support the production, distribution, and access to diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines.

It has also injected $11 trillion to safeguard the global economy.

It has further launched a debt suspension initiative for the least developed countries that would allow beneficiary countries to defer $14 billion in debt payments due this year and use these amounts instead for financing their health systems and social programs.

"The upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth, by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and by laying down the foundations for a better future," said the statement. 

"The Summit will also focus on fostering international action to realize opportunities of the 21st century for all, by empowering people and protecting our planet, whilst harnessing the potential of innovation to shape new frontiers."

