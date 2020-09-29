You are here

  • Home
  • Helicopter Company hauls largest airborne Saudi flag across the Kingdom’s skies

Helicopter Company hauls largest airborne Saudi flag across the Kingdom’s skies

1 / 4
(Supplied)
2 / 4
(Supplied)
3 / 4
(Supplied)
4 / 4
(Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rth75

Updated 29 September 2020
Arab News

Helicopter Company hauls largest airborne Saudi flag across the Kingdom’s skies

  • Impressive spectacle marked the start of a first-of-its-kind airshow, as part of the Kingdom’s 90th National Day celebrations
Updated 29 September 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Helicopter Company (THC) helped Saudi Arabia’s 90th National Day Airshow get off to a flying start by displaying the largest airborne Saudi flag in the skies above the Kingdom.

The impressive spectacle marked the start of the first-of-its-kind event, which combined military and civil aviation displays in a single show. The week-long airshow, organized by the General Entertainment Authority, began in Jeddah on Sept. 21, before moving on to Riyadh and concluding in Al-Khobar.

It began with a THC AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter towing the 2,000-square-meter flag across the sky. At the end of each day’s airborne entertainment, THC took the skies again to display a banner decorated with the slogan of the 90th National Day, “mettle to the top.”

THC, which is wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, recently launched its banner-towing service. It offers clients the chance to display messages and advertise products on huge customized banners towed across the sky by a helicopter. The company’s participation in the National Day Airshow was the first official use of the service. THC has also introduced aerial photography, in addition to other recently announced aerial business services.

KAUST first-ever Mideast university to join UIDP

Updated 28 September 2020
Arab News

KAUST first-ever Mideast university to join UIDP

Updated 28 September 2020
Arab News

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has become the first entity in the Middle East to join the prestigious University-Industry Demonstration Partnership (UIDP). This places KAUST alongside some of the world’s leading universities, including Stanford, Yale, Oxford, Cambridge, paving the way for the MENA region. The exclusive, invite-only membership of the UIDP program brings together international universities and companies that focus on identifying key issues impacting university-industry relations and seek opportunities and innovative approaches to partnership and collaboration.

“Joining this group highlights how KAUST is making its mark in the Middle Eastern region and the world,” said Tony Chan, president of KAUST. “We strive to provide as much valuable insight to our fellow UIDP members as they will to KAUST.” 

Kevin Cullen, KAUST vice president of innovation and economic development, said: “It’s an honor for us to join this esteemed group of universities and organizations as the first university in the Middle East. We are driven by making an impact with our research and discovering more avenues to translate that to industry — we look forward to the conversations, collaborations and opportunities that are to come.” 

UIDP brings together representatives from top-tier universities and organizations, providing a unique forum to discuss operational and strategic issues that can improve partnerships and foster cross-sector collaboration. Joining the program, KAUST will unite with other organizational members to share ideas and discover collaborative opportunities in the areas of contracting, government engagement, economic development, partnership management, research administration, workforce development, and student engagement. Organizational members gain access to UIDP resources and activities, including regular networking opportunities, project collaborations, events, and working research groups.

Welcoming KAUST, Anthony Boccanfuso, UIDP president and CEO, said: “UIDP members include top-tier research universities from around the world and leading multinational companies across all sectors. KAUST’s membership allows us to continue to grow our program to meet our members’ needs strategically.”

The initiatives of UIDP align with KAUST’s mission to connect academia to industry to create impact. Established in 2009, KAUST is devoted to advancing Saudi Arabia’s innovation and economic development as well as finding solutions for some of the world’s most pressing scientific and technological challenges.

With 19 research areas related to food, water, energy and the environment,  and state-of-the-art labs, KAUST has created a collaborative and interdisciplinary problem-solving environment, which has resulted in more than 11,000 published papers to date.

Latest updates

Roadside bomb kills 14 civilians in Afghanistan
Singapore Airlines drops ‘flights to nowhere’ after outcry
‘Make yourself invaluable’: Carlos Ghosn offers executive training in troubled Lebanon
Japan’s NTT to spend $38 billion to buy out, take DoCoMo private
Aid group warns that 700,000 children in Syria risk hunger

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.