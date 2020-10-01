Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%

You are here

The price for Model 3 vehicles with a longer range is now 309,900 yuan, down from 344,050 yuan. (Reuters)
BEIJING: US electric car maker Tesla cut the starting price of its Chinese-made Model 3 sedans on Thursday by about 8% to 249,900 yuan ($36,805), once Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles are taken into account, according to its China website.
Previously, the starting price for Model 3 sedans made in Tesla’s Shanghai factory with a standard driving range was 271,550 yuan, after state purchase subsidies.
Sources told Reuters that the standard range Model 3 sedans would now come with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries which are cheaper than the nickel-cobalt-manganese (NMC) cells it used previously.
Tesla did not disclose what batteries the cheaper version uses.
The price for Model 3 vehicles with a longer range is now 309,900 yuan, down from 344,050 yuan.
Tesla started to deliver cars from the Shanghai factory in December, helping it save on shipping costs and tariffs for imported models.
Tesla sold more than 11,000 vehicles, mostly Model 3s, in August in China, the world’s biggest car market.
It is also building new car manufacturing capacity for Model Y sports-utility vehicles in Shanghai and expects to start delivering them from next year.

Topics: Tesla China

Trade to resume Friday in Tokyo after hardware shutdown

Updated 2 min 56 sec ago
AFP

Trade to resume Friday in Tokyo after hardware shutdown

Updated 2 min 56 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Tokyo’s stock markets will resume trade on Friday, their operator said, after a “hardware failure” caused an unprecedented day-long shutdown of one of the world’s biggest exchanges.
All transactions were suspended for the entire day on Tokyo’s two leading indexes, as well as smaller exchanges in other parts of the country, over a glitch that created problems with the delivery of market information.
“We plan to conduct buying and selling as usual tomorrow,” the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) said in a Thursday statement, hours after officials said the issue had been identified and was being fixed.
There was no indication of a cyberattack or other foul play.
But the problem required a system restart that “would have created confusion among investors and market participants,” said TSE president Koichiro Miyahara at an afternoon press conference.
“After discussing with market participants, we decided to stop the market for the whole day.”
“We caused great inconvenience to many market participants and investors... We sincerely apologize,” he added.
The problem was traced to a memory breakdown that failed to properly trigger a switch to a back-up system.
Officials said the faulty hardware had been replaced and personnel would be deployed to monitor the system and avoid a repeat problem.
The problem was identified before the market opened, with operator Japan Exchange Group (JPX) announcing a halving of trade less than 30 minutes before the opening bell.
Around noon, JPX said trading would be halted for the rest of the day, marking the first all-day stoppage since its current operating system was installed in 1999.
The glitch hit the country’s top Nikkei 225 and Topix indexes, as well as exchanges in Nagoya, Sapporo and Fukuoka that operate through Tokyo’s system. The Osaka exchange was not affected.
JPX is the third largest exchange in the world by market capitalization, at an estimated $5.1 trillion, including listings on exchanges outside Tokyo.
It sits behind only the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, according to the World Federation of Exchanges.
The trading halt closed one of the few major markets that was due to be open in Asia on Thursday, with bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, South Korea and Taipei all closed for holidays.
It is the first significant glitch to hit Tokyo since 2018, when a trading system problem left some securities firms unable to execute orders, although the effect on overall market activity was limited.
The market did not shut either during the September 11, 2001 attacks or the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, but one entire morning session in November 2005 was suspended over a technical problem.
The JPX spokesman said it was the first time an entire trading day had been lost since the current Arrowhead system was installed in 1999.
It came after the New Zealand Exchange was hit by cyberattacks in August, forcing trading halts over several days, but Japanese officials said there was no indication so far of foul play.
“We don’t have any information to hand that suggests that,” TSE spokesman Hiroyuki Takahashi told AFP.
Government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said the Financial Services Agency had instructed JPX to quickly restore operations and investigate the problem.
He said the government had no immediate suggestion that a cyberattack was involved but added he would “decline to say anything definite” at this stage.
Analysts said the glitch was not likely to have a significant immediate impact on the market.
“The last time something like this happened was in 2005. At that time, the impact was not that profound,” said Makoto Sengoku, a market analyst at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.
“If you watch the futures, they are up. For now, expectations are that the impact will be limited,” he told AFP.

Topics: Japan Tokyo Stock Exchange JPX

