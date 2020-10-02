Saudi authorities find dozens of violators of health measures

DAMMAM: The Eastern Province municipality has carried out 717 field inspection tours in the region as part of its monitoring of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) precautionary measures.

The checks were conducted with relevant authorities to ensure that the necessary protocols were in place to ensure the health and safety of Saudi nationals and residents. The inspections resulted in dozens of violations: 39 for non-compliance with precautionary and preventive measures, and nine for accumulation in commercial markets.

The municipality also carried out sterilization and disinfection activities at 711 sites in the region and removed 6,592 tons of waste and 3,738 cubic meters of rubble and rubbish.