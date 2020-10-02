You are here

Saudi authorities find dozens of violators of health measures

The checks were conducted with relevant authorities to ensure that the necessary protocols were in place. (SPA/File)
SPA

DAMMAM: The Eastern Province municipality has carried out 717 field inspection tours in the region as part of its monitoring of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) precautionary measures.
The checks were conducted with relevant authorities to ensure that the necessary protocols were in place to ensure the health and safety of Saudi nationals and residents. The inspections resulted in dozens of violations: 39 for non-compliance with precautionary and preventive measures, and nine for accumulation in commercial markets.

The municipality also carried out sterilization and disinfection activities at 711 sites in the region and removed 6,592 tons of waste and 3,738 cubic meters of rubble and rubbish.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Visitors to Kiswah complex in Saudi Arabia limited to 25

SPA

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the Agency for the Affairs of the Kaaba’s Kiswah, Exhibitions and Museums, has limited the number of visitors to its facilities to 20-25 per visit.
Visitors must book their visits through the Eatmarna app, which has been linked to the presidency’s online portal. The duration of each visit must be 30-45 minutes.
The agency said that visitor numbers will be spread out to ensure they are socially distanced, allowing a maximum of 10 people in every section.
It said that there will be security personnel to check the temperatures of visitors and ensure they wear face coverings.

Topics: Saudi Arabia kiswa

