V-Line Group: An innovative services provider in KSA

RIYADH: Through years of experience, V-Line Group has continually grown its services portfolio into one of the most comprehensive in the world of maintenance, repair and operation supply. V-Line has been directly involved in the tremendous industrial growth of Saudi Arabia for more than 40 years. The world is evolving fast, thanks to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital transformation. A robust future in a digital environment requires more transparency, trust and collaboration. V-Line is dedicated to improving the risk-cost-ratio and sees the opportunity to offer it to stakeholders within the value chain having different value propositions.
“V-Line’s ability for agile transformation, emerging as a leader by innovating itself and offering innovative solutions to the Saudi industries and businesses through collaboration, transparency and trust is another proof that we live our vision of taking the lead by ownership, driving innovation with passion and integrity,” said Hasnain Jamil, CEO of V-Line Middle East.
V-Line provides best practice solutions to resolve complexities through V-Tech CODA products and services. V-Tech CODA is a business unit of V-Line Middle East and acts as a technology arm of V-Line. It is based in Jubail. “It provides innovative and ingenious solutions, with the mission to help customers fulfill their goals using data science and value chains, thus developing transparency accountability,” Jamil added.
Abdul Kareem, division director for data services at V-Tech CODA, said: “We are consistently engaging with our customers to meet their ongoing and upcoming challenges ranging from master data (assets, materials, vendors, and services), Smart Inventory Optimization, and excess-stock liquidation through our product Goospares, and warehouse management through data validation and robotics process automation (RPA). V-Line is also harnessing the potential of digital technology via the e-commerce enabler solution V-Marketplace to efficiently manage sourcing and supply. Thus, V-Line also complements as an e-vendor aggregator ready for versatile ERP integration.”
Jamil said: “V-Line reiterates its unparalleled commitment to facilitating more employment opportunities for Saudi citizens and actively participating in localization. Local content and local talent development is of paramount importance at V-Line. This is in continuation of our strong commitment toward the realization of Saudi Vision 2030, bringing innovative solutions and technological advancements to the Kingdom. V-Line believes this is a step in the right direction toward collaborative excellence and digitalization growth.”
V-Line strongly collaborates with its technology partners to best serve the customers’ needs. “CODA Technology solutions from Chennai India is our technology partner in providing specialized services in assets, maintenance, reliability, materials, master data and warehouse management, in addition to IT, security and SAP consulting. SMART Software Inc., from Boston, Massachusetts, USA, is our partner providing time-tested state-of-the-art algorithmic inventory-optimization, demand-planning and forecasting software solutions. SH Tools from Hannover in Germany developed an efficient Toolbox-4.0 for digitizing data and providing real-time asset-performance with early detection of various process parameters to enhance efficiency and reliability. Another close partner is Spare Parts Know How from Melbourne Australia, providing specialized training specifically developed for spare parts inventory management. The last one is Vested Contracts Management, which is a collaborative approach to tackle current challenges through collaboration for a long-term sustainable growth,” Jamil said.
