You are here

  • Home
  • V-Line Group: An innovative services provider in KSA

V-Line Group: An innovative services provider in KSA

Caption: Hasnain Jamil, CEO of V-Line Middle East, left, and Abdul Kareem, division director for data services at V-Tech CODA. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c8mzd

Updated 03 October 2020
Arab News

V-Line Group: An innovative services provider in KSA

  • V-Line provides best practice solutions to resolve complexities through V-Tech CODA products and services
Updated 03 October 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Through years of experience, V-Line Group has continually grown its services portfolio into one of the most comprehensive in the world of maintenance, repair and operation supply. V-Line has been directly involved in the tremendous industrial growth of Saudi Arabia for more than 40 years. The world is evolving fast, thanks to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital transformation. A robust future in a digital environment requires more transparency, trust and collaboration. V-Line is dedicated to improving the risk-cost-ratio and sees the opportunity to offer it to stakeholders within the value chain having different value propositions.
“V-Line’s ability for agile transformation, emerging as a leader by innovating itself and offering innovative solutions to the Saudi industries and businesses through collaboration, transparency and trust is another proof that we live our vision of taking the lead by ownership, driving innovation with passion and integrity,” said Hasnain Jamil, CEO of V-Line Middle East.
V-Line provides best practice solutions to resolve complexities through V-Tech CODA products and services. V-Tech CODA is a business unit of V-Line Middle East and acts as a technology arm of V-Line. It is based in Jubail. “It provides innovative and ingenious solutions, with the mission to help customers fulfill their goals using data science and value chains, thus developing transparency accountability,” Jamil added.
Abdul Kareem, division director for data services at V-Tech CODA, said: “We are consistently engaging with our customers to meet their ongoing and upcoming challenges ranging from master data (assets, materials, vendors, and services), Smart Inventory Optimization, and excess-stock liquidation through our product Goospares, and warehouse management through data validation and robotics process automation (RPA). V-Line is also harnessing the potential of digital technology via the e-commerce enabler solution V-Marketplace to efficiently manage sourcing and supply. Thus, V-Line also complements as an e-vendor aggregator ready for versatile ERP integration.”
Jamil said: “V-Line reiterates its unparalleled commitment to facilitating more employment opportunities for Saudi citizens and actively participating in localization. Local content and local talent development is of paramount importance at V-Line. This is in continuation of our strong commitment toward the realization of Saudi Vision 2030, bringing innovative solutions and technological advancements to the Kingdom. V-Line believes this is a step in the right direction toward collaborative excellence and digitalization growth.”
V-Line strongly collaborates with its technology partners to best serve the customers’ needs. “CODA Technology solutions from Chennai India is our technology partner in providing specialized services in assets, maintenance, reliability, materials, master data and warehouse management, in addition to IT, security and SAP consulting. SMART Software Inc., from Boston, Massachusetts, USA, is our partner providing time-tested state-of-the-art algorithmic inventory-optimization, demand-planning and forecasting software solutions. SH Tools from Hannover in Germany developed an efficient Toolbox-4.0 for digitizing data and providing real-time asset-performance with early detection of various process parameters to enhance efficiency and reliability. Another close partner is Spare Parts Know How from Melbourne Australia, providing specialized training specifically developed for spare parts inventory management. The last one is Vested Contracts Management, which is a collaborative approach to tackle current challenges through collaboration for a long-term sustainable growth,” Jamil said.

Topics: Corporate Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Finalists announced in contest that combines artificial intelligence and art
Special
Middle-East
Artificial Intelligence helps counter COVID-19 misinformation in Arabic

Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance initiative to support MSMEs

Updated 03 October 2020
Arab News

Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance initiative to support MSMEs

Updated 03 October 2020
Arab News

In April, Saudi Arabia announced the allocation of SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) to support the private sector as part of its package of initiatives aimed at mitigating the economic repercussions from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The package, prepared by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), targets micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and economic activities that have been most affected by the pandemic.

Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance, part of Community Jameel, has announced a new initiative to support the measures taken by the state to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has postponed customer payments for six months as of March 14, 2020 and extended the payment delay program for an additional three months until Dec. 14.

Abdulrahman Al-Fehaid, executive director of Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance, said that this initiative comes in implementation of the directives of SAMA and in support of the efforts exerted to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the citizens. He said Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance is currently working to offer suitable financing programs and products for microentrepreneurs in a bid to counter the effects of COVID-19. Since the outbreak of the virus, the company has used all its media potentials in launching awareness and educational campaigns, with which a large segment of citizens and residents interacted.

Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance is the first company licensed by the SAMA for microfinance activities in Saudi Arabia. During 2018-2019, it funded 11,143 productive families and 1,944 microenterprises.

The company stated that microfinance is one of the most vital sectors in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, it seeks to positively impact the social responsibility domain, especially with regards to entrepreneurship, which is considered one of the most important fields of the microfinance sector. “Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance attempts to play a more vital role in promoting sustainability by launching quality community service initiatives,” a statement said.

Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance provides Shariah-compliant financing through its branches across Saudi Arabia or via its online e-portal for SMEs and beneficiaries from its productive families and home-based work programs.

Customers can choose from a wide range of microfinance products, including productive family finance (exclusively for women), home business finance (to support home-based projects) and other products for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers flexible and affordable payment plans with easy monthly installments.

Since 2003, Bab Rizq Jameel has supported tens of thousands of entrepreneurs, SMEs and productive families in the Kingdom through interest-free loans, helped more than 248,000 Saudi women into work through the productive household support program, and supported over 32,000 small businesses through various initiatives, such as the taxi ownership program. The total value of loans exceeded SR2 billion.

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World by Fareed Zakaria
No sweat: Afghans embrace first women-only gym in Taliban heartland
INTERVIEW: Sherpas do the heavy lifting at the U20
Abdul Hamid Said Al-Maliki, deputy president at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques
Why falling joblessness may spell trouble for Trump

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.