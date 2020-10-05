You are here

Oman banks on SMEs, tourism to revive economy

An official said they are observing a positive trend when it comes to local tourism. (FIle/Shutterstock)
  • The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry has predicted a 2.5 percent economic growth next year
  • Omani government data suggests that 77 percent of COVID-19 cases in the country are mainly from three governorates
DUBAI: Oman is banking on its non-oil sectors, including small-to-medium enterprises and tourism, to revive the local economy, national daily Times of Oman has reported.
The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry has predicted a 2.5 percent economic growth next year.
“We feel that by next year the COVID-19 pandemic will be over, and this means we could actually have some growth,” Ahmed Al-Hooti, the Chamber’s head of economic research, said.
The country will see an improvement in economic activity, especially for the hard-hit tourism sector, if the pandemic slows down next year, he said.
“If the coronavirus remains or comes back stronger, then we cannot do anything about it,” Al-Hooti added.
But the official said they are observing a positive trend when it comes to local tourism.
“Omanis are actually travelling inside the country, and they are using the utilities inside the country, such as hotels and restaurants and such,” he explained.
Al-Hooti further called for more support to the country’s SME sector, which he said could play a vital role during the pandemic.
“We are now pushing the banking and financing sectors to pump some money and help the small and medium enterprises to do better than now,” he said.
Meanwhile, Omani government data suggests that 77 percent of COVID-19 cases in the country are mainly from three governorates – Muscat, North Batinah and South Batina.
Of the 101,270 confirmed cases of the disease in the country, 48,990 are in Muscat, corresponding to 48.3 per cent of all reported infections, the data showed.

Converge ICT targets Philippines biggest IPO amid regional market revival

Updated 55 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Converge ICT targets Philippines biggest IPO amid regional market revival

  • Converge joins a host of Southeast Asian companies planning listings
  • Seven cornerstone investors have committed to purchasing shares, including a Canadian pension fund
Updated 55 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE/MANILA: Philippines’ Converge ICT Solutions Inc. plans to raise as much as $680 million in an initial public offering that would be the country’s largest ever, sources said on Monday, encouraged by a coronavirus-spurred boom in demand for fiber broadband.
Converge joins a host of Southeast Asian companies planning listings, including Thailand Siam Cement Group Packaging’s $1.5 billion IPO, signaling a revival in investor interest in region’s underperforming markets.
The Internet provider, which is banking on continued higher demand for online services as people study and work at home during the pandemic, has set the sale price at $0.3406 to $0.3922 per share, sources with direct knowledge of the issue said.
At the upper end, the IPO of up to 1.73 billion shares could raise as much as $678.6 million, including the over-subscription option. That would surpass the $627 million raised by Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. in 2013.
“There’s quite a lot of excitement as this is one of the highest growth stories coming out of the Philippines,” said one source.
Seven cornerstone investors have committed to purchasing shares, including a Canadian pension fund, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to media.
Converge, which lists US private equity firm Warburg Pincus as a minority shareholder, declined to comment.
The Philippines’ benchmark stock index has declined 24 percent so far this year, while Thailand’s has lost 21 percent.
However, the value of Southeast Asian IPOs is at $4.6 billion over the same period, up from $3.1 billion a year ago, Refinitiv data shows, mainly due to $3 billion raised by Thailand’s Central Retail in February.
Morgan Stanley and UBS are global coordinators for the Converge IPO, with BPI Capital and BDO Capital joint local underwriters. The final price is due to be announced on Oct. 9, with the offer period of Oct. 13 to 19.

