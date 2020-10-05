Saudi non-oil private sector back to growth for first time since February

You are here

TThe Saudi economy still has ‘some way to go to fully recover,’ an economist at IHS Markit says. (AFP)
  • ‘Business activity in the Saudi Arabia non-oil private sector ticked up in September’
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector returned to growth in September for the first time in seven months, a survey showed on Monday, amid stronger demand after a loosening of lockdown measures imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.7 from 48.8 in August, going above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the first time since February, prior to the pandemic.

“Business activity in the Saudi Arabia non-oil private sector ticked up in September, supported by a return to sales growth as the economy started to find its footing after the COVID-19 lockdown,” said David Owen, economist at IHS Markit.

“In addition, the impact of a rise in VAT notably softened, after a sharp rise in prices and a dip in sales were seen in August. Cost inflation eased to just a marginal pace.”

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, tripled VAT in July to 15 percent to boost state coffers badly hit by low oil prices and crude production cuts, in a move that economists said will likely slow economic recovery from the coronavirus downturn.

Business conditions had deteriorated in August, partly because of the impact of VAT on consumer spending and on input costs for businesses.

In September the rise in input costs was much weaker as the tax impact eased considerably, said the survey. Job markets, however, remained subdued, with employment decreasing for the eighth consecutive month.

Saudi Arabia said last week that unemployment among Saudi citizens rose to a record-high of 15.4 percent in the second quarter, while the economy shrank by 7 percent.

The Saudi economy still has “some way to go to fully recover,” said Owen.

“Output growth remains well below normal, and jobs are still falling, albeit at a slower rate. Firms will require consistent rises in sales to support a strong end to the year.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia PMI economy

Oman banks on SMEs, tourism to revive economy

  • The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry has predicted a 2.5 percent economic growth next year
  • Omani government data suggests that 77 percent of COVID-19 cases in the country are mainly from three governorates
DUBAI: Oman is banking on its non-oil sectors, including small-to-medium enterprises and tourism, to revive the local economy, national daily Times of Oman has reported.
The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry has predicted a 2.5 percent economic growth next year.
“We feel that by next year the COVID-19 pandemic will be over, and this means we could actually have some growth,” Ahmed Al-Hooti, the Chamber’s head of economic research, said.
The country will see an improvement in economic activity, especially for the hard-hit tourism sector, if the pandemic slows down next year, he said.
“If the coronavirus remains or comes back stronger, then we cannot do anything about it,” Al-Hooti added.
But the official said they are observing a positive trend when it comes to local tourism.
“Omanis are actually travelling inside the country, and they are using the utilities inside the country, such as hotels and restaurants and such,” he explained.
Al-Hooti further called for more support to the country’s SME sector, which he said could play a vital role during the pandemic.
“We are now pushing the banking and financing sectors to pump some money and help the small and medium enterprises to do better than now,” he said.
Meanwhile, Omani government data suggests that 77 percent of COVID-19 cases in the country are mainly from three governorates – Muscat, North Batinah and South Batina.
Of the 101,270 confirmed cases of the disease in the country, 48,990 are in Muscat, corresponding to 48.3 per cent of all reported infections, the data showed.

Topics: Oman

