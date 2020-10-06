Motorola Razr 5G: Legendary design meets superfast 5G

Motorola unveiled on Monday the Razr 5G, a clamshell-style foldable smartphone that blends legendary DNA with the latest 5G speed in a modern design.
Razr 5G boasts an external Quick View display enhanced with new software experiences. Motorola claims that no other foldable on the market offers pocketability while enabling users to send messages, make video calls, and easily access their favorite apps even when the phone is folded. Users can experience the latest 5G speed, and the “most advanced” selfie camera ever, all in a one of a kind flip design.
Sharay Shams, general manager, Mobile Business Group, Lenovo, said: “With the Razr 5G, we challenged ourselves to build something technologically superior and unbelievably stylish to demonstrate our commitment to push traditional boundaries of the smartphone industry forward in new and exciting ways. The overall features, design and build of the Razr 5G delivers an experience and performance unlike any other foldable smartphone in the market. With our longstanding history in innovation and a strong record in introducing world-firsts in technology, we’re excited to launch another milestone, the Razr 5G.”
The dual-screen Quick View display delivers tools, information and actions in a simple, intuitive way that makes it easier to make decisions and spend less time scrolling aimlessly.
The Quick View display features a navigation bar at the bottom that mimics the gestures of Android 10, so users can easily reach the home screen with just a swipe up. Users can also stay connected by replying to messages with speech-to-text, smart reply, or type a longer message on the Quick View’s full keyboard.
With the 6.2-inch FlexView display unfolded, the 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio draws users in with the same ultra-wide dimensions used by the film industry. When held vertically, the narrow design means it is easy to use with just one hand. The display works in harmony with Motorola’s unique hinge design, offering the only zero gap closure on a foldable device that protects the internal display and keeps Razr ultra-compact.
The Motorola Razr 5G is now available for pre-orders at STC, Jarir Bookstore, Extra, Amazon and Noon, priced at SR5,999 ($1,599)(including VAT). Customers who pre-book now will receive a complimentary gift of Motorola’s wireless earphones VerveBuds, and 1-year damage protection worth SR1,500.
In addition, the product is available with STC plans starting at SR250/month (excluding VAT).
Motorola Razr 5G: Legendary design meets superfast 5G
https://arab.news/6xzef
Motorola Razr 5G: Legendary design meets superfast 5G
Motorola unveiled on Monday the Razr 5G, a clamshell-style foldable smartphone that blends legendary DNA with the latest 5G speed in a modern design.