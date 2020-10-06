You are here

Virtual MENAISC 2020 spotlights cyber resilience

A screen grab shows the virtual venue of the 8th edition of Middle East and North Africa Information Security Conference, which was inaugurated on Monday and focuses on cyber resilience.
The 8th edition of Middle East and North Africa Information Security Conference (MENAISC 2020) was virtually inaugurated on Monday, under the theme “Evolving from Cyber Resistance to Resilience, in the Age of Smart Cities, Digital Economy and IoT.” The two-day conference, from Oct. 5-6, includes the participation of seven countries, namely: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt and Jordan.
The theme of the conference is in line with the digital transformation goals of governments in the region; the objective of achieving a more digitized government makes their exposure to cyberthreats more likely than ever before.
Samir Omar, CEO of VirtuPort and a cybersecurity expert, highlighted the participation of a large number of regional and international experts in cybersecurity, in addition to the diversity of sectors joining the first virtual conference of its kind in the region. These sectors include: Defense, finance and banking, insurance, information technology, energy, health, retail, education, and building and construction.
Omar said: “All topics presented by the experts are aimed at enhancing the cyber resilience of various governmental and private sectors as well as the nongovernmental sector to effectively respond and recover from a business disruption due to cyberattacks. Being resilient is critical for rapid recovery from attacks. Furthermore, a proactive analysis of environmental vulnerabilities contributes to the reduction of physical and moral damage.”
MENAISC 2020 is being held under the national sponsorship of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP). Professor Muhammad Ali Al-Ghamdi, cybersecurity track manager, SAFCSP, spoke on the topic of penetration testing for the next generation, while Basma Ahmedoush participated in a panel discussion titled “Women in Cyber — Nationalizing our Most Precious Resources,” focusing on the pioneering role of Saudi women in the field of cybersecurity.

During a session titled “Building the Cyber Resilient Smart City,” Trend Micro, a diamond sponsor of MENAISC 2020, presented its vision for the use of 5G networks in smart cities that will change the concept of communications. The company’s presentation focused on developing a proactive approach through exposure to security risks related to penetration of digital privacy of the public and private information infrastructure.
In its session titled “The New Security Playbook: Taming the Unmanaged and IoT Device Tsunami,” CyberKnight, the event’s official distribution partner, predicted that by 2021, up to 90 percent of devices used by businesses in all industries will be unmanaged and unprotected. These new smart devices, which go beyond traditional laptops, desktops and mobile phones, run operations, manage building automation systems, drive manufacturing lines, and track and deliver health care to patients, and are being deployed at an accelerated rate.
Citrix, a platinum sponsor, in a session titled “Zero-Trust, the Cornerstone of Future Cyber Resilience,” stated that data breaches are a hot topic at the corporate level, which puts cybersecurity teams at the forefront of countering these attacks through planned cyber resilience.
VMware Carbon Black, a platinum sponsor, described data theft and Trojan horse malware as constant and looming cyberthreats, stating that the methods of destructive attacks have evolved and their impact on companies has intensified. The company said that cyberattacks of today did more harm than before as they are accompanied by direct extortion and the sale of entry data.
 

Motorola unveiled on Monday the Razr 5G, a clamshell-style foldable smartphone that blends legendary DNA with the latest 5G speed in a modern design.
Razr 5G boasts an external Quick View display enhanced with new software experiences. Motorola claims that no other foldable on the market offers pocketability while enabling users to send messages, make video calls, and easily access their favorite apps even when the phone is folded. Users can experience the latest 5G speed, and the “most advanced” selfie camera ever, all in a one of a kind flip design.
Sharay Shams, general manager, Mobile Business Group, Lenovo, said: “With the Razr 5G, we challenged ourselves to build something technologically superior and unbelievably stylish to demonstrate our commitment to push traditional boundaries of the smartphone industry forward in new and exciting ways. The overall features, design and build of the Razr 5G delivers an experience and performance unlike any other foldable smartphone in the market. With our longstanding history in innovation and a strong record in introducing world-firsts in technology, we’re excited to launch another milestone, the Razr 5G.”
The dual-screen Quick View display delivers tools, information and actions in a simple, intuitive way that makes it easier to make decisions and spend less time scrolling aimlessly.
The Quick View display features a navigation bar at the bottom that mimics the gestures of Android 10, so users can easily reach the home screen with just a swipe up. Users can also stay connected by replying to messages with speech-to-text, smart reply, or type a longer message on the Quick View’s full keyboard.
With the 6.2-inch FlexView display unfolded, the 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio draws users in with the same ultra-wide dimensions used by the film industry. When held vertically, the narrow design means it is easy to use with just one hand. The display works in harmony with Motorola’s unique hinge design, offering the only zero gap closure on a foldable device that protects the internal display and keeps Razr ultra-compact.
The Motorola Razr 5G is now available for pre-orders at STC, Jarir Bookstore, Extra, Amazon and Noon, priced at SR5,999 ($1,599)(including VAT). Customers who pre-book now will receive a complimentary gift of Motorola’s wireless earphones VerveBuds, and 1-year damage protection worth SR1,500.
In addition, the product is available with STC plans starting at SR250/month (excluding VAT).
 

