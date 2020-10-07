You are here

Makkah hotels bounce back with price cuts

Known to have the highest prices through the year, hotel rooms near the Grand Mosque currently cost between SR250 and SR700. (AFP)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  Competitiveness in the sector 'likely to return by 2023'
MAKKAH: Makkah hotel prices have been slashed to unprecedented levels in the Umrah season, with the price of rooms dropping as low as SR38 ($10) in some areas.

Five-star hotels with a full view of the Grand Mosque in Makkah are getting ready to resume their activity and restore normality to the hotel industry by offering great discounts.

The holy city contains more than 1,400 hotels, which make up more than two third of the accommodation sector in the whole of Saudi Arabia.

Known to have the highest prices through the year, which peak about three times during busy seasons, hotel rooms near the Grand Mosque currently cost between SR250 and SR700 ($77-$187).

A tweet by Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr. Mohammed Saleh Benten, brought attention to central Makkah hotels that have endured through the testing times of the pandemic.

Benten expressed his gratitude and happiness for the striking offers made by Makkah hotels, and described them as safe environments that take health requirements into account.

Abdullah Filali, chairman of the hotel committee at the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Arab News that the promotions announced by some hotels are a gradual means to revitalize the sector. He said the pricing is just the beginning of a gradual, progressive return to health for the troubled industry.

Filali noted that prices do not reflect employment volume, which fell to the low levels after the pandemic hit. “All hotels had to resort to the state aid ‘SANED,’ to keep their employees and fix their documents,” he said.

FASTFACT

The price of rooms has dropped as low as SR38 in some areas.

He added that only four central hotels had started to come back to life and that the recovery of the accommodation sector will be well underway by October 2021. Competitiveness will return by the end of 2023, Filali said.

The manager of one hotel overlooking central Makkah, Fadel Munqal, said that state efforts to serve Muslims are clear and evident through the protection of pilgrim safety. Steps to resume Umrah were compliant with health and precautionary plans and ensure the protection of health and safety, he added.

“The Kingdom seeks to reach the highest levels of reassurance and readiness for all pilgrims of different nationalities, which will be achieved with the beginning of the third phase of the plan. It will indicate the actual comeback of the accommodation sector and enable pilgrims to experience an integrated spiritual and tourism experience,” Munqal said.

He added that the Kingdom sacrificed economic welfare in a noble move to protect pilgrim safety during Hajj and Umrah.

Munqal said that Saudi Arabia possesses the capabilities to help hotels compete — in compliance with precautionary measures — with the arrival of pilgrims from across the world. He added that Makkah provides Islamic sites, in addition to important historical museums.

Grand Mosque library

The library of Makkah’s Grand Mosque has launched more than 16 initiatives to start welcoming visitors. The library will receive 30 visitors per hour amid strict social distancing measures.

It is considered a beacon of knowledge, covering an area of 1,000 square meters and containing 30,000 books and 5,600 titles.

Ready, steady grow: Saudi tree-planting initiative seeks greener future for all

Ready, steady grow: Saudi tree-planting initiative seeks greener future for all

  An initiative from engineer Mohammed Al-Khalid, Nabatik works for buyers and businesses in the Kingdom
JEDDAH: Faced with swaths of emptiness across Saudi Arabia’s desert landscapes, entrepreneurs are embracing corporate social responsibility and doing their bit to protect the environment.

Nabatik, an initiative from engineer Mohammed Al-Khalid, wants to give people the opportunity to plant trees through just a few clicks while supporting nurseries in the Kingdom in the process.

Deforestation has increased CO2 emissions in the atmosphere and rising temperatures have shown how harmful the impact can be on ecosystems — increased water temperatures, record-breaking summer heat, strong and devastating storms. But there is a way to undo some of the damage.

“All it requires is one simple act — planting trees,” Al-Khalid told Arab News.

Trees can help mitigate the consequences of climate change as they have great potential for carbon sequestration and are often seen as the easiest and most affordable approach to address global warming.

Thousands of acres of forest are being cut down everyday, and studies show what will happen in the future if more trees are lost. These frightening scenarios have prompted NGOs, government agencies and businesses to see what they can do to protect the environment.

Trees can help offset the carbon footprint, lower temperatures, help with energy efficiency at home, purify the air and minimize dusting, said Al-Khalid. “A neighborhood full of trees is a healthy neighborhood with healthy residents. It shades those who walk and brings peace to their mind.”

Al-Khalid, who is from the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, planted his first tree 20 years ago while on a journey with his father. “I was very much interested in trees and plants as a kid and, upon returning to the same area where I planted my first sapling, I found a sprawling tree where I was able to protect myself from the searing sun under its shade. It stayed with me and gave me the idea to start a business.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The goal of planting a million trees by 2030 will help the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan for a greener Kingdom.

• Afforestation campaigns have been initiated since the launch of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s strategy, and Nabatik plans to play a role in this vision and make an impact on the Kingdom’s biodiversity.

“We, the youth, are the custodians of the future and it is our obligation to ensure that we live on this Earth sustainably in order for future generations to thrive and prosper. There’s no question that trees and forests in the Kingdom should not be considered a secondary need anymore. They’re becoming a necessity, especially in a time where climate change might become an irreversible reality.”

He explained that the benefits of trees for livable and sustainable communities could be achieved by planting trees in urban neighborhoods and parks. 

The Nabatik platform works for the buyer’s convenience.

Customers can choose from neem trees, ficus religiosa, bougainvilleas, bonsiana, giant lemon trees and more. The trees are delivered to people’s homes and planted. Customers will soon get the option to have the trees cared for to ensure greater longevity.

The trees on the website have been chosen for their ecological and economic viability. They can cope with harsh conditions, low water consumption and they cause no harm to infrastructure. They have a high carbon absorption and, at the same time, beautify urban areas and homes.

“The topic of sustainability is one of major concern on many forums, a daily point of discussion globally. Many Saudis have taken into consideration how to include sustainability in their business plans.”

The goal of planting a million trees by 2030 will help the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan for a greener Kingdom.

Afforestation campaigns have been initiated since the launch of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s strategy, and Nabatik plans to play a role in this vision and make an impact on the Kingdom’s biodiversity.

Nabatik aims to work with Eastern Province municipalities and plans on expanding to others across the Kingdom, teaming up with nurseries to develop their capabilities while also encouraging businesspeople to invest in nurseries as growing and profitable ventures.

“The more businesses thrive, the higher the supply and demand would be,” Al-Khalid added.

