India’s rice trade to set records amid export boom

India is the world’s biggest rice exporter. The country is looking to build on a weak rupee and slump in rival exports to set record growth this year. (Reuters)
Updated 08 October 2020
Reuters

  • India’s rice exports could jump to 14 million tons in 2020
MUMBAI: India’s rice exports in 2020 may rise by nearly 42 percent from a year ago to record highs because of reduced shipments from rival exporters and a depreciating Indian  rupee, industry officials said this week.

Higher shipments from India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, could cap global prices, reduce the country’s bulging inventories and limit Indian state stockpiler purchases from farmers.

India’s rice exports could jump to 14 million tons in 2020, up from last year’s 9.9 million tons, the lowest in eight years, said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association.

“Thailand’s shipments are falling due to the drought. Vietnam is struggling because of lower crop. That share is naturally coming to India,” Rao said.

Thailand, the world’s second-largest rice exporter, suffered through a drought earlier this year that has affected the rice crop. Shipments in 2020 could fall to 6.5 million tons, the lowest in 20 years.

Vietnam, the third-biggest global exporter, has contended with low water levels in the Mekong River Delta, the country’s main rice growing region, that has limited supply.

India mainly exports non-basmati rice to Bangladesh, Nepal, Benin and Senegal, and premium basmati rice to Iran, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

India’s rice shipments in 2020 will rise because of robust demand for non-basmati rice from African countries, said Nitin Gupta, vice president for Olam India’s rice business. “Basmati rice demand is more-or-less stable, but in non-basmati rice we have seen a huge surge in demand due to attractive prices,” Gupta said.

India’s non-basmati rice exports may double from a year ago to 9.5 million tons, while basmati rice exports would remain stable around 4.5 million tons, he said.

India was offering 5 percent broken parboiled rice at $380 per ton on a free-on-board basis, while Thailand was offering the same grade at $490 per ton, dealers said.

Indian exporters have offered rice at lower prices at a time when global prices have jumped on limited supplies because of the rupee’s depreciation, Rao said.

The Indian rupee has declined 3 percent against the US dollar so far this year.

In addition to lower Southeast Asian sales, China has also cut exports to Africa after floods hit local crops, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

“Unlike other countries, India has massive surplus. Exports won’t create shortage in the local market,” the dealer said.

Also, the higher exports should cut into Indian inventories and limit government purchases from farmers at minimum support prices, said Rao.

Study: Europe oil majors fall short of UN climate goals

LONDON: Europe’s top oil companies are not yet aligned with UN-backed targets to combat climate change despite their plans to slash carbon emissions and pivot to renewable energy, a report from major investors has found.

The study by the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI), which unites investors with $22 trillion in holdings, comes as shares of European energy companies including BP and Royal Dutch Shell have struggled amid concerns over their ability to successfully shift away from oil and gas.

TPI’s analysis of 59 major oil, gas and coal companies said that seven European firms — Glencore, Anglo American, Shell, Repsol, Total, Eni and Equinor — have set out plans to align with long-term pledges made by some governments to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

But those targets equate to global temperatures rising by 3.2 degrees and are “widely regarded as insufficient to avert dangerous climate change,” the report said.

No company would meet the UN-backed Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by cutting emissions to net zero.

Several of the firms said in statements that they disagreed with the way TPI calculates the alignment, based on fuels’ carbon intensity.

“We’re very happy that some oil and gas companies are seeing these fundamental changes and trying to respond,” said Bill Hartnett, stewardship director of ESG Investment at Aberdeen Standard Investments, a TPI member.

“Some (companies) might have made bigger statements so far than the others and the important thing is the direction of travel. But none of them are making net zero yet.”

BP, whose CEO Bernard Looney plans to grow the company’s renewables business twenty-fold by the end of the decade, is the least aligned among the European companies, not even meeting the government pledges level, according to the report.

BP said in response that it disagreed with TPI’s focus on carbon intensity, which it said was not “a reliable measure.”

Fossil fuels are the main cause of greenhouse gas emissions.

Investors such as Aberdeen are regularly talking to companies about their Paris Agreement alignment on issues including emissions from fuels sold, known as Scope 3 emissions, and their memberships in energy associations around the world, Hartnett said.

“Engagement is ongoing and there is pretty good momentum on getting toward Paris alignment.”

A Shell spokeswoman said the company continues “to engage with TPI over their methodology” to show it is how it is aligned with “society’s move toward” the Paris goals.

Anglo American said in a statement: “achieving these targets is not all within our control, so we are working with governments, industry peers and civil society.”

Repsol said: “We will continue to engage with TPI to demonstrate our progress in this respect.”

Eni said: “We consider the best way for companies to align with such goals is to set absolute emissions targets.”

Total, which aims to be carbon neutral in Europe by 2050, said in a statement that the rhythm of the transition will depend on energy demand and policies put in place.

