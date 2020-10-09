You are here

Iranian diplomat warned of retaliation over Belgian bomb plot trial

Belgian prosecutors charged Vienna-based Assadolah Assadi in Oct. 2018 and three others with planning an attack that year on a rally of the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 09 October 2020
Reuters

PARIS: An Iranian diplomat charged in Belgium with planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled Iranian opposition group in France warned authorities of possible retaliation by unidentified groups if he is found guilty, according to a police document.
Belgian prosecutors charged Vienna-based Assadolah Assadi in Oct. 2018 and three others with planning an attack that year on a rally of the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) attended by high profile former US, European and Arab officials.
Assadi, who goes on trial on Nov. 27, was the third counsellor at Iran's embassy in Vienna. French officials have said he was in charge of intelligence in southern Europe and was acting on orders from Tehran.
He is one of the first Iranian diplomats to face trial on terrorism charges in the European Union.
Tehran has repeatedly dismissed the charges against Assadi, calling them a "false flag" operation by the NCRI's political arm, the MEK, (Mujaheedin-e Khalq), which presents itself as an alternative to Iran's theocracy. Assadi has not commented on the charges and his lawyer has declined to comment on them.
Minutes of a March 12 meeting between Assadi and Belgian police, seen by Reuters and confirmed as authentic by his lawyer, show the diplomat initially set out Tehran's long-standing grievances with the MEK's activities in the past.
He then warned Belgian authorities that his case was being closely watched by undisclosed groups in Iran and neighbouring countries.
"According to ASSADI Assadolah we (Belgium) do not realize what is going to happen, in the event of an unfavourable verdict," the minutes, taken by the Belgian police, say.
Assadi told police that armed groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria, as well as in Iran, were interested in the outcome of his case and would be "watching from the sidelines to see if Belgium would support them or not", according to the minutes.
He declined to answer when asked by police if any kind of organization was involved.
Asked about Assadi's comments, a spokesman for the Belgian federal prosecutor said: "Such threats can occur, but we always take the necessary security measures." The spokesman declined to comment further or say whether intelligence services had been informed of Assadi's statement.
Assadi said he was making the statement at his own behest and had not discussed it beforehand with the Iranian embassy, according to the record of his 31-minute encounter with police. The embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.
Assadollah's lawyer, Dimitri de Beco, denied his client was making threats.
"It is absolutely not a threat of retaliation and if it's understood that way it's a misinterpretation," he told Reuters. "He will explain the sense of his remarks to the court."
Tehran accuses European states of harbouring the MEK, which it deems a terrorist organisation. The group had been based in the Iraqi capital Baghdad under former president Saddam Hussein and was on the U.S. State Department's terror list from 1997 to 2012 when it was taken off it renounced violence.
A co-ordinated intelligence operation between French, German and Belgian services thwarted the planned attack in the days prior to the NCRI rally, in which the keynote speech was given by U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Assadi was arrested while on holiday in Germany and handed over to Belgium, where two of his suspected accomplices had been arrested with 500 grams (one lb) of TATP, an explosive, as well as a detonation device.
France said Iran's intelligence ministry was behind the plot and expelled an Iranian diplomat, while the European Union froze the assets of an Iranian intelligence unit and two of its staff.

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

Yemeni pupils attend class on the first day of the new academic year, in a makeshift classroom in their school compound, in the country’s third-largest city of Taiz. (AFP)
TAIZ: With its walls pounded by artillery, roofs torn open and concrete beams in shreds, Al-Wehdah school lies in ruins as students return for the first day of Yemen’s school year.

At the school near Taiz, the third-biggest city in a country shattered by years of war between the government and Iran-backed Houthi rebels, there are no doors or windows, let alone desks.
Instead the students use old exercise books to jot down their lessons, as they sit in makeshift classrooms with a handful of teachers brave enough to join them under crumbling ceilings.
Yet in a country where nearly a third of children don’t go to school at all, these are the lucky ones.
Al-Wehdah school was hit in a 2016 airstrike.
Ali Sultan, a parent of one of the students, points out to AFP a warning sign in red letters written on a perimeter wall.
“Beware of Mines,” it reads.
The school is located in the middle of a minefield, that was partially cleared to allow the students to return.
“We were faced with a difficult choice, either leave them at home or face the risk of bringing them here to study in this rubble,” Sultan said.
Children first returned to the school the year after the strike.
“We have been through very difficult times,” Sultan said, referring to the fighting in the southwest city, which is held by government forces but besieged by Houthi fighters.

NUMBER

2 million of Yemen’s 7 million school-age children do not get to go to school at all, according to the UN.

In Taiz city alone, 47 schools were “totally destroyed in the fighting,” said Abdel Wassae Chaddad, provincial director of education.
“As far as destruction is concerned, we got the lion’s share,” he said.
Chaddad said he was forced to close those schools and tell students to go to any other that could accommodate them — even if they were also in poor shape.
Some children have to walk long distances to get there.
In Jamila Al-Wafi’s classroom, instead of a blackboard, she writes out the day’s lessons in pencil on a supporting beam.
The students, seated on the floor, follow her attentively. They make notes carefully in their exercise books.
Once the lesson is over, they slide down a collapsed roof that serves as a staircase from the classroom down to the ground floor.
“We have 500 students,” said Wafi, dressed in black and with her face covered, pointing to the neatly presented boys and girls, who study in separate classrooms.
“We call on the whole world and the business community to save the school,” she said. “It could collapse at any moment.”
In the courtyard, the children do some light exercises to start the day, and then queue up quietly waiting for classes to begin.
Two million of Yemen’s 7 million school-age children do not get to go to school at all, according to the UN.
More than 2,500 schools have been put out of commission.
Two-thirds have been damaged in attacks, while others are used by the army, as shelters for people forced from their home by the fighting, or simply closed in a country with few resources.
The conflict pits the Houthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa, against a government which is backed by an Arab coalition.
The war has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, and resulted in what the UN has described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Some 3.3 million people have been displaced from their homes and 24 million, or more than 80 percent of the population, are in need of aid, according to the UN.
For the teachers and students of Al-Wehdah School, the alternatives are very limited, Wafi said.
“We will continue the work, despite the great danger, if we can prevent a lost generation of students who lack education,” she said.

