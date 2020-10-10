You are here

Egypt has spent $38.2bn developing Sinai, report says

A picture taken on July 27, 2018 shows Egyptian policemen driving on a road leading to the North Sinai provincial capital of El-Arish. (AFP)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Coinciding with the 47th anniversary of the Oct. 6 war in 1973, the Egyptian government has issued a report on the most important development projects implemented by the state in Sinai since 2014.

About 600 billion Egyptian pounds ($38.2 billion) has been spent on development, reconstruction and construction work, according to the report.

The Egyptian Cabinet’s media center confirmed that Egypt views development in Sinai as a national security issue, and the state’s strategy is based on the implementation of development, construction, service and investment projects there.

The report highlighted examples of the most important projects that have been implemented, including urban development and the provision of adequate housing for Sinai residents. The government has established 46,949 housing units, built 2,290 Bedouin homes and constructed 500 housing units to develop the Ruwaizat area.

The report reviewed the size of the achievements in new cities. It said that the new city of Ismailia includes 52,019 housing units while Salam Misr City, East Port Said includes 4,340 housing units. The number of units in the tourist area is 4,889.

The New Rafah City includes 10,016 residential units and 400 Bedouin homes, in addition to services and facilities.

The report highlighted the establishment of a road network with a total length of 2,400 km and the completion of four tunnels under the Suez Canal to connect Sinai with the cities of the canal.

The government has completed the digging of the Al-Shahid Ahmed Hamdi Tunnel to connect Sinai with all parts of the country. This is in addition to developing and upgrading the efficiency of six ports in Sinai and establishing the port berths as part of the East Port Said Development project, with a length of 5 km and a width of 500 m, and at a cost of 6.8. billion Egyptian pounds.

The Cabinet’s media center said that the total production capacity of the triple treatment plant of Al-Mahsama amounted to 1 million m3/day, in addition to implementing 10 sanitation projects in Sinai at a cost of 1.7 billion Egyptian pounds.

A triple treatment plant for Bahr El-Baqar drain is being constructed with a total production capacity of 5.6 million m3/day, making it the largest treatment plant in the world.

Work is also under way on 32 desalination plants in Sinai, which are divided into 21 seawater desalination plants and 11 well-water desalination plants. An integrated sanitation project has also been implemented in Tur Sinai.

The report stated that 70 billion Egyptian pounds was invested in the water sector, and another 70 billion Egyptian pounds is to be invested within the next three years. A total of 453 wells were dug in Sinai at a cost of 4 billion Egyptian pounds, in addition to investment in flood works at a cost of 1.3 billion Egyptian pounds up to 2020.

The report indicated the completion of five industrial zones in Bir Al-Abd, Qantara, East and Central Sinai, Abu Zenimah and Al-Arish, in addition to the establishment of a craft area and a wholesale market of 38.8 feddans and a cement factory with a production capacity of 7 million tons per year in the city of Al-Arish.

A factory for the manufacture and packaging of fish was established, with an area of 25,000 square meters and a production capacity of 2,500 tons per year in East Qantara. A marble industry complex in Al-Jafjafa was established, with a production capacity of 3 million square meters annually.

The report touched on projects that have been completed in the tourism and aviation sectors: Al-Bardawil International Airport has been established, Sharm El-Sheikh Airport was developed, and work is underway to develop El-Arish International Airport. This comes in addition to the implementation of about 98.5 percent of the works of the Sharm El-Sheikh Museum with a total cost of about 815 million Egyptian pounds.

 

 

INTERVIEW: The investment logic of the Israel-UAE entente

Updated 39 min 57 sec ago
Frank Kane

INTERVIEW: The investment logic of the Israel-UAE entente

  • Sabah Al-Binali on how a Dubai family business hooked up with OurCrowd, a $1.5 billion-dollar Israeli firm
Updated 39 min 57 sec ago
Frank Kane

Sabah Al-Binali has a reputation in the Arab world as a straight-talking deal-doer, with a long record of high-profile transactions in the UAE and Saudi Arabia on his CV. But his latest venture could be just about the most significant of the lot.

Al-Binali, a native of Abu Dhabi but with a solid family lineage in Saudi Arabia, was named head of Gulf region business for OurCrowd, a $1.5 billion Israeli venture capital firm, which has linked up with Al Naboodah, one of the best-known family business names in the region.

“If you look at my experience and what I’ve done in life, it’s been about building businesses and making investments — creating value. It’s not just been about harvesting money,” he told Arab News.

The OurCrowd-Al Naboodah link-up could not have been possible just a few short weeks ago. It is one of the first fruits of the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel under the Abraham Accord, and the biggest so far in the financial sector.

An investment fund has been set up under the deal, initially with $100 million of capital injected by Al Naboodah and some other Gulf entrepreneurs. Al Naboodah’s business development unit, Phoenix Capital, will seek to create a two-way street in investment business between Israel and the UAE, and with OurCrowd’s 220 portfolio companies around the world.

“I think it says something that one of the first firms Al Naboodah looked to was OurCrowd. It’s a testament that the language of business is global. Both countries have been dealing with the world before — it’s not as if this is the first time that a market has opened from the UAE to the rest of the world.

“The entrepreneurial and business mentality is strong in both counties and once the political normalization happened, you saw how fast things can happen, because both sides are very experienced at striking cross-border deals,” Al-Binali said. 

He believes there are many opportunities for mutually profitable investment relations between the Gulf and Israel. “On all facets of investment, on business development, on research and development, on innovation and on trade, these opportunities exist both in Israel and the UAE. Both countries can be both the origin and destination of the investment,” he added. The eventual size of the fund could reach “multiples” of the initial $100 million, he said.

There are some fundamental synergies between the UAE and Israel that make the connection compelling. “The UAE and GCC governments have created great infrastructure for foreign firms to expand into the region. The Israeli government created a ‘startup nation’ with a leading edge in global technology. It is a natural match,” he added.

He is only a few days into the job, which was agreed within a month of the Israeli-UAE entente, and understandably there is much detailed work to do on where investment funds are directed. But already there are three main channels of focus.

One is into OurCrowd’s big international portfolio. “OurCrowd is a global platform — 40 percent of its investments are outside of Israel, in the US, Australia and Singapore. One of the largest recent unicorns was in Singapore,” he said.

BIO

Born: Abu Dhabi 1970

Education

  • Graduate Princeton University, New Jersey
  • Doctorate Columbia University, New York

Career

  • Head of treasury, Union National Bank
  • Managing director, Saudi Swiss Securities
  • Chairman, Zawya
  • Board director, Credit Suisse Saudi Arabia
  • CEO, Saffar Capital
  • Board director, Al Awael International Securities
  • Vice chairman, Gulf Finance
  • Chief investment officer, Shuaa Capital
  • Vice chairman, The National Investor
  • Chairman and CEO, Universal Strategy
  • Head of Gulf region, OurCrowd.

Then there is business expansion by OurCrowd’s current and future portfolio companies. “These are companies that want to expand operationally into the UAE, Bahrain and other countries if and when they normalize.

“It makes a lot of sense — there is no corporate income tax here in the UAE, while there is lots of tax in Israel. Our work and residence laws are very welcoming and open. We’re a hospitable nation that has experienced welcoming people from all over the world for decades. So that’s an easy one,” Al-Binali said.

“The third one is to back startups and entrepreneurs in the UAE, Bahrain and other places where things are normalized. You can see we’re looking at all opportunities and I’m sure there will be many of them,” he added.

Al-Binali reeled off the potential sectors for the new fund. He sees technology as an enabler in all sorts of areas: Medical, agriculture, national security including cyber, and financial technology. “Fintech in particular, because Israel has technology and the UAE is a financial hub,” he explained.

As an example of business “going the other way,” he cited DP World’s recent deal with Bank Leumi to develop port logistics in the country, but there are many other potential areas too.

In hospitality and tourism, he sees a big potential market in Western Christian travelers who want to undertake a Middle East tour through Jerusalem and Dubai, for example.

The defense business is complicated by the international laws and treaties covering the trade in arms, but, as Al-Binali pointed out, it is not just about weapons of war.

“Cyber technology doesn’t have to be part of the defense sector. It can be used by the financial sector or the telecoms companies. We’re not necessarily talking about the sale of weapons or arms, we’re talking about technology”, he said.

Drone technology is another example of multiple applications. “It can be used in terms of national security, but it can also be used for the maintenance of pipelines and geological surveying. There are lots of uses of drones that go beyond the military.

“Small drones can give civil defense an instant view of what’s going on in a large fire in a building. These technologies can be used in the military but can also be adapted to the civilian sector,” he said.

OurCrowd was founded by American-Israeli entrepreneur Jonathan Medved seven years ago, with a distinct technology edge. It lists Virgin Hyperloop One, the fast-transit technology being developed in the US, but it also has big plans in the Middle East, with one of its portfolio companies boasting an interest valued at $3.8 million.

Al Nabodah is one of the oldest family businesses in the UAE, with the traditional range of business interests in construction, real estate, logistics and transport. “In the investment world and the business world, Al Naboodah is very well known. Anybody wanting to know who to do business with in Dubai or the UAE would have put Al Naboodah on their list. They have deep contacts across the world,” Al-Binali said.

How does Israeli business culture compare and contrast with that of the UAE? 

“It’s similar in that it’s built on relationships and trust, and person-to-person contact — backed by legal paperwork of course — but you have that same initial contact culture. I call it Middle East-ism. In terms of communications style, I’d compare Israelis with Russians, who I’ve experienced before. The language is much more direct.

“But the Israelis understand us because they’ve dealt with a lot of other countries that have the same culture, and I understand the Israelis’ communications style. It’s similar to Russians, and quite similar to New Yorkers,” he said.

Al Naboodah also has an office in Riyadh and has done a lot of business in Saudi Arabia, and while Al-Binali believes it is too early to talk about a rapprochement between the Kingdom and Israel, he is sure there is plenty of business opportunity there too.

“We cannot talk in concrete terms until Saudi Arabia decides whether or if it wants to normalize. But I can say we’d see the same speed of business building that we’ve seen here, because the Saudis have the same characteristics.

“Saudi government institutions are worldly, they’re used to dealing with companies from around the world. Saudi business families are also very global. The same elements that make me see the first initial steps to success in the UAE-Israel partnership exist in Saudi too — except that the Kingdom has a much larger economy.

“If and when relations are normalized, from a business perspective, I can see tremendous value creation in Saudi and Israel, but also for the UAE and Bahrain. The more the GCC is seen as a big common market, the more interest there will be,” he said.

“Some of my business friends in New York are telling me they will deploy into anything between Israel and the UAE. They see this as a virgin business route that can pay huge dividends,” he added.

