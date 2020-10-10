You are here

Argentina gives OK to drought-resistant GMO wheat

Argentina is the world’s fourth largest exporter of wheat, but farmers fear the approval of GMO crops could hamper sales and tarnish its reputation. (AFP)
  • Last year, 45 percent of the 11.3 million tons of wheat exported by Argentina went to neighboring Brazil
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina has become the first country in the world to approve the use of drought-resistant genetically modified (GMO) wheat, prompting fierce criticism by the country’s massive export agriculture industry.

Bioceres’ HB4 wheat is resistant to drought and tolerates the herbicide glufosinate sodium, a combination the company says can help boost yields on dry years. But the government said the product cannot be sold before Brazil, Argentina’s biggest wheat buyer, approves its importation.

Last year, 45 percent of the 11.3 million tons of wheat exported by Argentina went to neighboring Brazil, which has not commented on the prospects of it approving the purchase of HB4 wheat.

Many farm groups in Argentina objected to the government’s approval of the product, over concerns it could prove a stigma for exporters.

“Not only are wheat and flour exports put at risk, but also pellets, starch, gluten, baked goods, noodles and all the products (that require additional processing),” said a statement signed by regional farmers’ associations, traders, and the influential Chamber of Cereal Exporters (CEC).

No other countries have yet approved the importation of GMO wheat, leaving Argentine farmers with little incentive to plant it. Environmental groups have warned that not enough is yet known about GMO crops, treated with weed killers like glufosinate sodium, for them to be safely consumed by humans.

A green light from Brazil would not trigger Bioceres to launch the new technology before getting approval from other markets, CEO Federico Trucco told Reuters.

Argentine farming associations warned national and international companies were already requesting assurances the wheat they purchase does not have genetic modifications.

“The damage that would occur to the Argentine wheat market would be irreparable and irreversible,” the group said.

The HB4 wheat variety was developed by Trigall Genetics, a joint venture between Bioceres and France’s Florimond Desprez.

Egypt has spent $38.2bn developing Sinai, report says

A picture taken on July 27, 2018 shows Egyptian policemen driving on a road leading to the North Sinai provincial capital of El-Arish. (AFP)
CAIRO: Coinciding with the 47th anniversary of the Oct. 6 war in 1973, the Egyptian government has issued a report on the most important development projects implemented by the state in Sinai since 2014.

About 600 billion Egyptian pounds ($38.2 billion) has been spent on development, reconstruction and construction work, according to the report.

The Egyptian Cabinet’s media center confirmed that Egypt views development in Sinai as a national security issue, and the state’s strategy is based on the implementation of development, construction, service and investment projects there.

The report highlighted examples of the most important projects that have been implemented, including urban development and the provision of adequate housing for Sinai residents. The government has established 46,949 housing units, built 2,290 Bedouin homes and constructed 500 housing units to develop the Ruwaizat area.

The report reviewed the size of the achievements in new cities. It said that the new city of Ismailia includes 52,019 housing units while Salam Misr City, East Port Said includes 4,340 housing units. The number of units in the tourist area is 4,889.

The New Rafah City includes 10,016 residential units and 400 Bedouin homes, in addition to services and facilities.

The report highlighted the establishment of a road network with a total length of 2,400 km and the completion of four tunnels under the Suez Canal to connect Sinai with the cities of the canal.

The government has completed the digging of the Al-Shahid Ahmed Hamdi Tunnel to connect Sinai with all parts of the country. This is in addition to developing and upgrading the efficiency of six ports in Sinai and establishing the port berths as part of the East Port Said Development project, with a length of 5 km and a width of 500 m, and at a cost of 6.8. billion Egyptian pounds.

The Cabinet’s media center said that the total production capacity of the triple treatment plant of Al-Mahsama amounted to 1 million m3/day, in addition to implementing 10 sanitation projects in Sinai at a cost of 1.7 billion Egyptian pounds.

A triple treatment plant for Bahr El-Baqar drain is being constructed with a total production capacity of 5.6 million m3/day, making it the largest treatment plant in the world.

Work is also under way on 32 desalination plants in Sinai, which are divided into 21 seawater desalination plants and 11 well-water desalination plants. An integrated sanitation project has also been implemented in Tur Sinai.

The report stated that 70 billion Egyptian pounds was invested in the water sector, and another 70 billion Egyptian pounds is to be invested within the next three years. A total of 453 wells were dug in Sinai at a cost of 4 billion Egyptian pounds, in addition to investment in flood works at a cost of 1.3 billion Egyptian pounds up to 2020.

The report indicated the completion of five industrial zones in Bir Al-Abd, Qantara, East and Central Sinai, Abu Zenimah and Al-Arish, in addition to the establishment of a craft area and a wholesale market of 38.8 feddans and a cement factory with a production capacity of 7 million tons per year in the city of Al-Arish.

A factory for the manufacture and packaging of fish was established, with an area of 25,000 square meters and a production capacity of 2,500 tons per year in East Qantara. A marble industry complex in Al-Jafjafa was established, with a production capacity of 3 million square meters annually.

The report touched on projects that have been completed in the tourism and aviation sectors: Al-Bardawil International Airport has been established, Sharm El-Sheikh Airport was developed, and work is underway to develop El-Arish International Airport. This comes in addition to the implementation of about 98.5 percent of the works of the Sharm El-Sheikh Museum with a total cost of about 815 million Egyptian pounds.

 

 

