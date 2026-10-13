VARNA, Bulgaria: Suspected Russian drones struck two cargo ships off Bulgaria Tuesday, sinking one vessel and leaving 11 sailors missing in the latest spillover from the Ukraine war in the Black Sea.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev summoned the Russian ambassador after drones struck a Ukrainian-owned cargo ship, the Chelsea 3, while another vessel was also hit and sank further north off the coast of the NATO and EU member.

Radev said the Chelsea 3 was “hit by three aerial drones,” and shortly afterwards another ship was “struck” and sank.

“We lack solid, clear evidence to level accusations against any specific party; however ... logic suggests the outcome works to the advantage of the Russian Federation,” he wrote, calling the attack “unacceptable.”

The Bulgarian presidency later identified the sunken ship as the HS Dignity, a Guinea-Bissau flagged cargo vessel, and said it went down 17 nautical miles east of the town of Krapets.

“According to information we got from the rescue center ... five people were rescued and 11 are missing. This is preliminary information,” a spokeswoman for the northeastern region of Dobrich told AFP.

The ship was traveling between Algeria and the Romanian port of Braila with a crew of Syrian and Egyptian nationals, according to the Bulgarian interior ministry.

The Syrian sailors syndicate said there were 14 Syrians and two Egyptians on board and that four Syrians and one Egyptian had been rescued.

‘Drones are Russian’

Radev said all 15 crew members aboard the stricken Chelsea 3 — seven Ukrainians and eight Azerbaijanis — had been rescued.

It was hit 16 nautical miles east of the town of Byala, the interior ministry said.

Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said it would be “illogical for the Ukrainians to strike their own ships.”

“Under these circumstances, we assume the drones are Russian,” he said.

This is the first time Bulgaria has directly singled out Russia.

Speaking after a call with Radev, NATO chief Mark Rutte said the alliance would adjust its defenses “as needed.”

“We have already strengthened our posture along the eastern flank and will continue to monitor the security environment, adjusting our deterrence and defense posture,” Rutte said.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called the attacks “another front of escalation of the Russian war in Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga also blamed Russia, denouncing Moscow’s “deliberate disregard for civilian lives and maritime security in the Black Sea.”

“The Black Sea is a lifeline for global food security. Russia is attacking it to weaponize hunger and hold the world hostage,” he posted on X.

‘Deteriorating security’

Amid mounting fallout from Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, drone attacks have become increasingly frequent in neighboring countries.

The conflict has also spread across the eastern Black Sea, with at least 45 merchant vessels attacked over the past 12 months in areas previously not listed as high risk, the maritime risk management group Ambrey said last month.

Last week, two commercial vessels were hit in the Black Sea off Bulgaria in an attack widely blamed on Russia, though Bulgaria said the circumstances were unclear.

Nine Syrians and one Egyptian remain missing.

That dual strike came a day after another ship caught fire and sank off the Romanian coast, killing one person and leaving another missing. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the ship was hit by Russian drones.

The Romanian government on Tuesday said Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan had held a phone call with Radev about “the deteriorating security situation,” saying the latest Black Sea attacks were “unacceptable and constitute serious violations of maritime law and international law.”

Two Bulgarian human rights groups, the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee and Bulgarian Lawyers for Human Rights, urged prosecutors to launch an immediate investigation into possible war crimes following the attacks.