INTERVIEW: The investment logic of the Israel-UAE entente

Illustration by Luis Grañena
Frank Kane

  • Sabah Al-Binali on how a Dubai family business hooked up with OurCrowd, a $1.5 billion-dollar Israeli firm
Sabah Al-Binali has a reputation in the Arab world as a straight-talking deal-doer, with a long record of high-profile transactions in the UAE and Saudi Arabia on his CV. But his latest venture could be just about the most significant of the lot.

Al-Binali, a native of Abu Dhabi but with a solid family lineage in Saudi Arabia, was named head of Gulf region business for OurCrowd, a $1.5 billion Israeli venture capital firm, which has linked up with Al Naboodah, one of the best-known family business names in the region.

“If you look at my experience and what I’ve done in life, it’s been about building businesses and making investments — creating value. It’s not just been about harvesting money,” he told Arab News.

The OurCrowd-Al Naboodah link-up could not have been possible just a few short weeks ago. It is one of the first fruits of the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel under the Abraham Accord, and the biggest so far in the financial sector.

An investment fund has been set up under the deal, initially with $100 million of capital injected by Al Naboodah and some other Gulf entrepreneurs. Al Naboodah’s business development unit, Phoenix Capital, will seek to create a two-way street in investment business between Israel and the UAE, and with OurCrowd’s 220 portfolio companies around the world.

“I think it says something that one of the first firms Al Naboodah looked to was OurCrowd. It’s a testament that the language of business is global. Both countries have been dealing with the world before — it’s not as if this is the first time that a market has opened from the UAE to the rest of the world.

“The entrepreneurial and business mentality is strong in both counties and once the political normalization happened, you saw how fast things can happen, because both sides are very experienced at striking cross-border deals,” Al-Binali said. 

He believes there are many opportunities for mutually profitable investment relations between the Gulf and Israel. “On all facets of investment, on business development, on research and development, on innovation and on trade, these opportunities exist both in Israel and the UAE. Both countries can be both the origin and destination of the investment,” he added. The eventual size of the fund could reach “multiples” of the initial $100 million, he said.

There are some fundamental synergies between the UAE and Israel that make the connection compelling. “The UAE and GCC governments have created great infrastructure for foreign firms to expand into the region. The Israeli government created a ‘startup nation’ with a leading edge in global technology. It is a natural match,” he added.

He is only a few days into the job, which was agreed within a month of the Israeli-UAE entente, and understandably there is much detailed work to do on where investment funds are directed. But already there are three main channels of focus.

One is into OurCrowd’s big international portfolio. “OurCrowd is a global platform — 40 percent of its investments are outside of Israel, in the US, Australia and Singapore. One of the largest recent unicorns was in Singapore,” he said.

BIO

Born: Abu Dhabi 1970

Education

  • Graduate Princeton University, New Jersey
  • Doctorate Columbia University, New York

Career

  • Head of treasury, Union National Bank
  • Managing director, Saudi Swiss Securities
  • Chairman, Zawya
  • Board director, Credit Suisse Saudi Arabia
  • CEO, Saffar Capital
  • Board director, Al Awael International Securities
  • Vice chairman, Gulf Finance
  • Chief investment officer, Shuaa Capital
  • Vice chairman, The National Investor
  • Chairman and CEO, Universal Strategy
  • Head of Gulf region, OurCrowd.

Then there is business expansion by OurCrowd’s current and future portfolio companies. “These are companies that want to expand operationally into the UAE, Bahrain and other countries if and when they normalize.

“It makes a lot of sense — there is no corporate income tax here in the UAE, while there is lots of tax in Israel. Our work and residence laws are very welcoming and open. We’re a hospitable nation that has experienced welcoming people from all over the world for decades. So that’s an easy one,” Al-Binali said.

“The third one is to back startups and entrepreneurs in the UAE, Bahrain and other places where things are normalized. You can see we’re looking at all opportunities and I’m sure there will be many of them,” he added.

Al-Binali reeled off the potential sectors for the new fund. He sees technology as an enabler in all sorts of areas: Medical, agriculture, national security including cyber, and financial technology. “Fintech in particular, because Israel has technology and the UAE is a financial hub,” he explained.

As an example of business “going the other way,” he cited DP World’s recent deal with Bank Leumi to develop port logistics in the country, but there are many other potential areas too.

In hospitality and tourism, he sees a big potential market in Western Christian travelers who want to undertake a Middle East tour through Jerusalem and Dubai, for example.

The defense business is complicated by the international laws and treaties covering the trade in arms, but, as Al-Binali pointed out, it is not just about weapons of war.

“Cyber technology doesn’t have to be part of the defense sector. It can be used by the financial sector or the telecoms companies. We’re not necessarily talking about the sale of weapons or arms, we’re talking about technology”, he said.

Drone technology is another example of multiple applications. “It can be used in terms of national security, but it can also be used for the maintenance of pipelines and geological surveying. There are lots of uses of drones that go beyond the military.

“Small drones can give civil defense an instant view of what’s going on in a large fire in a building. These technologies can be used in the military but can also be adapted to the civilian sector,” he said.

OurCrowd was founded by American-Israeli entrepreneur Jonathan Medved seven years ago, with a distinct technology edge. It lists Virgin Hyperloop One, the fast-transit technology being developed in the US, but it also has big plans in the Middle East, with one of its portfolio companies boasting an interest valued at $3.8 million.

Al Nabodah is one of the oldest family businesses in the UAE, with the traditional range of business interests in construction, real estate, logistics and transport. “In the investment world and the business world, Al Naboodah is very well known. Anybody wanting to know who to do business with in Dubai or the UAE would have put Al Naboodah on their list. They have deep contacts across the world,” Al-Binali said.

How does Israeli business culture compare and contrast with that of the UAE? 

“It’s similar in that it’s built on relationships and trust, and person-to-person contact — backed by legal paperwork of course — but you have that same initial contact culture. I call it Middle East-ism. In terms of communications style, I’d compare Israelis with Russians, who I’ve experienced before. The language is much more direct.

“But the Israelis understand us because they’ve dealt with a lot of other countries that have the same culture, and I understand the Israelis’ communications style. It’s similar to Russians, and quite similar to New Yorkers,” he said.

Al Naboodah also has an office in Riyadh and has done a lot of business in Saudi Arabia, and while Al-Binali believes it is too early to talk about a rapprochement between the Kingdom and Israel, he is sure there is plenty of business opportunity there too.

“We cannot talk in concrete terms until Saudi Arabia decides whether or if it wants to normalize. But I can say we’d see the same speed of business building that we’ve seen here, because the Saudis have the same characteristics.

“Saudi government institutions are worldly, they’re used to dealing with companies from around the world. Saudi business families are also very global. The same elements that make me see the first initial steps to success in the UAE-Israel partnership exist in Saudi too — except that the Kingdom has a much larger economy.

“If and when relations are normalized, from a business perspective, I can see tremendous value creation in Saudi and Israel, but also for the UAE and Bahrain. The more the GCC is seen as a big common market, the more interest there will be,” he said.

“Some of my business friends in New York are telling me they will deploy into anything between Israel and the UAE. They see this as a virgin business route that can pay huge dividends,” he added.

Topics: UAE-Israel relations Sabah Al-Binali OurCrowd

Bereft of jet set, NY hotels welcome last-minute locals

NEW YORK: John Farrell and his wife booked a $1,000 room in the morning and were in New York hours later for their one-night stay.

The couple is part of a new local and last-minute clientele keeping the lights on at the city’s most luxurious hotels now that the coronavirus has chased off the international jet set.

The yellow taxis and limousines that used to pile in front of swanky hotel The Pierre are gone. So are the crowds of foreigners mingling in the lobby. The Central Park hotel once hosted galas and welcomed celebrities — everyone from Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor to, more recently, Lady Gaga.

But with the coronavirus pandemic in full swing it is a shadow of its former self: Following six months of closure and the travel industry’s near collapse due to COVID-19, it reopened in mid-September to smaller crowds and fewer members of the glitterati.

“The hotel, it’s kind of like the streets; it’s lacking the hustle and bustle and the presence of people,” said Farrell, a 38-year-old construction entrepreneur who drove two hours from the suburbs to get there.

Usually this time of year the city’s hotels are packed, with an average price of $300 per night.

The busy season starts with the US Open and UN General Assembly, said The Pierre’s general manager Francois-Olivier Luiggi.

Then comes “every convention you can possibly have, fundraising galas, the fall season for the weddings, and then its Thanksgiving all the way to Christmas and New Year’s Eve,” he said.

The Pierre, which was taken over by India’s Taj Hotels in 2005, is normally “non-stop,” Luiggi said. Apart from its 189 rooms, it also holds 80 apartments owned by wealthy individuals.

In addition to the missing foreign tourists, who represented nearly a quarter of its pre-pandemic visitors, Americans are also gone, deterred by New York state’s strict coronavirus measures.

Since June, any visitor coming from US states where the COVID test positivity rate exceeds 10 percent — about 30 states currently — are required to isolate for 14 days.

Instead of tourists from Europe and California, nearby residents are booking luxury “staycations” — arriving by car for short stays of 24 or 48 hours, often while visiting relatives nearby, Luiggi said.

Even with rigorous distancing and disinfection protocols in place, the hotel’s occupancy has been capped at 25 percent, with more than half of its 400 workers unemployed, Luiggi said. But he sees no reason to throw in the towel any time soon: “The Pierre has been around for 90 years and it will be around for another 90,” he said.

Not all hotels have been so lucky.

Despite help from the federal government, including small business loans, some 200 out of New York’s 700 hotels are closed.About 140 are operating as living quarters for first responders, infected COVID patients who cannot isolate at home and the homeless, said Vijay Dandapani, president and CEO of the Hotel Association of New York City, which represents some 300 hotels.

Hotels still welcoming “real” visitors are only 10 percent booked on average, he said, and some 25,000 workers in the sector are unemployed.

European hotels are “enjoying some levels of return of travel, whereas we have nothing,” he said.

The tourism downturn has been brutal in the Big Apple, where hotels have sprouted like mushrooms in recent years, not only in Manhattan but also in areas such as Brooklyn and Queens.

For years tourism has seemed to have the Midas touch, luring investors into the sector: In 2018 New York notched a record-breaking 65 million tourist visits. One year later, the tourism industry generated $3.1 billion in taxes, Dandapani said.

The boom meant the creation of so many hotel rooms over the past 10 years that the “market was already showing some sign of slowing,” said Ramya Murali, a hotel industry analyst at Deloitte.

“New York was the first market to go into very significant travel restriction,” she said, which has only been compounded by the fact that authorities are “on the conservative end of reopening.”

