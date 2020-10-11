Iraq reshuffles military commanders amid escalations with Daesh groups

UAE reports 1,096 coronavirus infections, two death

DUBAI: The UAE on Sunday recorded 1,096 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began has reached 106,229, while the death toll rose to 445.

The ministry also said 1,311 cases recovered from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 97,284.

Meanwhile, Dubai Health Authority met with police and education chiefs to discuss the impact of the pandemic and the level of intervention taken by the authority to stem its spread.

Dubai Economy issued fines to six businesses and a warning to one shop for not adhering to anti-COVID-19 measures.

Sharjah Police said they issued 5,432 fines in September to people violating the restrictions.

“The most common violations were not wearing masks and failing to comply with social distancing in closed public places like shopping malls or in public transport,” the police statement said.

Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 548 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 111,116. The death toll reached 658 after three new fatalities were registered.

Oman’s health ministry said the total number of cases had reached 105,890 and the death toll stands at 1,038.