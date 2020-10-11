A new military commander has been appointed to assume responsibility over security issues amid escalations with rumored Daesh-affiliated groups, Baghdad Post reported on Saturday.
Major General Adnan Al-Enezi was named by the Ministry of Defense to succeed Major General Saleh Nasser in running security operations in Diyala province, without giving an explanation for the reshuffle.
Despite Iraq claiming victory in 2017 over the armed group – after reclaiming areas previously occupied by the militants – Daesh still maintains sleeper cells in wide areas across the country and continues to carry out attacks.
Iraq reshuffles military commanders amid escalations with Daesh groups
https://arab.news/cu4bx
Iraq reshuffles military commanders amid escalations with Daesh groups
A new military commander has been appointed to assume responsibility over security issues amid escalations with rumored Daesh-affiliated groups, Baghdad Post reported on Saturday.