Iraq reshuffles military commanders amid escalations with Daesh groups

Despite Iraq claiming victory in 2017 over the armed group – after reclaiming areas previously occupied by the militants – Daesh still maintains sleeper cells in wide areas across the country. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 October 2020
A new military commander has been appointed to assume responsibility over security issues amid escalations with rumored Daesh-affiliated groups, Baghdad Post reported on Saturday.
Major General Adnan Al-Enezi was named by the Ministry of Defense to succeed Major General Saleh Nasser in running security operations in Diyala province, without giving an explanation for the reshuffle.
Despite Iraq claiming victory in 2017 over the armed group – after reclaiming areas previously occupied by the militants – Daesh still maintains sleeper cells in wide areas across the country and continues to carry out attacks.

UAE reports 1,096 coronavirus infections, two death

Updated 11 October 2020
Arab News

UAE reports 1,096 coronavirus infections, two death

  • Dubai Economy issued 6 fines and 1 warning to businesses
  • Kuwait records 548 cases and 3 deaths
Updated 11 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Sunday recorded 1,096 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began has reached 106,229, while the death toll rose to 445.
The ministry also said 1,311 cases recovered from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 97,284.
Meanwhile, Dubai Health Authority met with police and education chiefs to discuss the impact of the pandemic and the level of intervention taken by the authority to stem its spread.
Dubai Economy issued fines to six businesses and a warning to one shop for not adhering to anti-COVID-19 measures.
Sharjah Police said they issued 5,432 fines in September to people violating the restrictions.
“The most common violations were not wearing masks and failing to comply with social distancing in closed public places like shopping malls or in public transport,” the police statement said.
Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 548 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 111,116. The death toll reached 658 after three new fatalities were registered.
Oman’s health ministry said the total number of cases had reached 105,890 and the death toll stands at 1,038.

Dubai UAE Coronavirus COVID-19 sharjah police dubai economy Dubai Health Authority Kuwait Oman Bahrain

