Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister holds call with Azerbaijani counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, discussed bilateral relations. (File/SPA)
Updated 11 sec ago
  • They discussed bilateral relations and the conflict with Armenia
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Sunday from his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call, the ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and areas of joint cooperation.

The call also dealt with developments in the conflict with Armenia and a number of issues of common concern.
Clashes broke out in July between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. I was the heaviest fighting since a 1994 cease-fire.

Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April

Updated 11 October 2020
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 325,330
  • More than 5,000 people have now died from the coronavirus disease in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 323 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new infections since April.
Of the new cases, 64 were announced in Madinah, 27 in Riyadh, 21 in Hufof, 17 in Hail, 13 in Jazan, eight in Dammam and eight in Makkah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 325,330 after 593 more patients recovered from the virus.
More than 5,000 people have now died from the coronavirus disease in Saudi Arabia with 25 new fatalities announced on Sunday.

