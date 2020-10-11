Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister holds call with Azerbaijani counterpart

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Sunday from his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, the ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and areas of joint cooperation.

A telephone conversation took place between @bayramov_jeyhun & the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia @FaisalbinFarhan. The Foreign Minister of #SaudiArabia reiterated his country's support for #Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.https://t.co/azh2LWo6Oy pic.twitter.com/yC5wYGyt9z — MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 11, 2020

The call also dealt with developments in the conflict with Armenia and a number of issues of common concern.

Clashes broke out in July between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. I was the heaviest fighting since a 1994 cease-fire.