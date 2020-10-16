Iran says one of two cyberattack targets was country’s ports — news agency

Abdullah bin Zayed receives coronavirus vaccine

ARAB NEWS

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has received the coronavirus vaccine.

Al-Nahyan tweeted an image of himself receiving the trial vaccine with a caption saying “corona vaccination is our way to return to normal life.”

التطعيم عن كورونا طريقنا للعودة للحياة الطبيعية #تم_التطعيم pic.twitter.com/nl5uZSs3cI — عبدالله بن زايد (@ABZayed) October 16, 2020

Last month, UAE issued emergency approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for frontline healthcare workers.

“The vaccine will be available to our first line of defense heroes who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus,” the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said.

The vaccine is compatible with the country’s laws, the country’s Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman Al-Owais, who was also the first to receive a vaccine, said.

Its effective and has resulted in a “strong response” by generated antibodies in trial volunteers, the health minister said.

The UAE has reported 1,412 new coronavirus cases on Friday, increasing total of infected people since the start of the pandemic to 112,849.

The health ministry also confirmed three more fatalities and 1,618 recoveries, bringing tolls to 455 deaths and 104,943 recovered patients.