Iran says one of two cyberattack targets was country’s ports — news agency

The government’s Information Technology Organization on Thursday reported the hacking of two institutions without giving details on the targets or perpetrators. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 16 October 2020
Reuters

  • Iran’s Information Technology Organization on Thursday reported the hacking of two institutions without giving details
  • Following the cyberattacks, several government bodies temporarily shut down Internet services as a precaution
Reuters

One of the targets of large cyberattacks on two Iranian government institutions this week was the electronic infrastructure of the country’s ports, an Iranian news agency reported on Friday.
The government’s Information Technology Organization on Thursday reported the hacking of two institutions without giving details on the targets or perpetrators. The second target of the attacks on Monday and Tuesday is yet to be identified.
“Sworn enemies have been trying for some time to carry out cyberattacks,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted a statement by the Ports and Maritime Organization as saying.
The statement said deterrent measures had been taken to prevent an interruption in the “organizations’s missions.”
It gave no further details.
Following the cyberattacks, several government bodies temporarily shut down Internet services as a precaution, Abolghasem Sadeghi, from the government’s Information Technology Organization, told state TV on Thursday.
He said the attacks, which he described as “important and on a large scale,” were under investigation.
Iran says it is on high alert for online assaults, which it has blamed in the past on the United States and other foreign states, including Israel.
US officials said in October 2019 that the United States had carried out a cyberattack on Iran after drone strikes on Saudi oil facilities, which Washington and Riyadh blamed on Tehran. Iran denied involvement in the attacks, which were claimed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement.
The United States and other Western powers have also accused Iran of trying to disrupt and break into their networks.

Abdullah bin Zayed receives coronavirus vaccine

Arab News

Abdullah bin Zayed receives coronavirus vaccine

  • Al-Nahyan tweeted an image of himself receiving the trial vaccine
  • Last month UAE issued emergency approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for frontline healthcare workers
Arab News

ARAB NEWS
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has received the coronavirus vaccine.
Al-Nahyan tweeted an image of himself receiving the trial vaccine with a caption saying “corona vaccination is our way to return to normal life.”

Last month, UAE issued emergency approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for frontline healthcare workers.
“The vaccine will be available to our first line of defense heroes who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus,” the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said.
The vaccine is compatible with the country’s laws, the country’s Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman Al-Owais, who was also the first to receive a vaccine, said.
Its effective and has resulted in a “strong response” by generated antibodies in trial volunteers, the health minister said.
The UAE has reported 1,412 new coronavirus cases on Friday, increasing total of infected people since the start of the pandemic to 112,849.
The health ministry also confirmed three more fatalities and 1,618 recoveries, bringing tolls to 455 deaths and 104,943 recovered patients.

