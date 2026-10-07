DUBAI: Known for dressing royals and celebrities the world over, Elie Saab is set to release his first collection with Swedish high-street retailer H&M as part of its hugely popular designer collaboration series.

Releasing on Oct. 22, the collection will include womenswear, menswear, and a range of accessories, including footwear.

The sequined blazer, paired with tailored black trousers and a dramatic bow blouse is Elie Saab's collection with Swedish high-street retailer H&M. (Supplied)

One of the first international members of France’s prestigious Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture and a Paris Fashion Week mainstay, Saab spoke to Arab News about the upcoming line.

In a written response to questions, he said: “For me, the DNA of the house is always essential.

“It is in the femininity, the elegance, the attention to detail, and above all, in the emotion that a woman should feel when she wears an Elie Saab piece. Those are elements I would never want to compromise.”

The draped green top and tailored black trousers is from Elie Saab's collection with Swedish high-street retailer H&M. (Supplied)

He added: “What changes is the way we translate them. With H&M, we had the opportunity to reinterpret the codes of the house in a way that feels more accessible and relevant to a wider audience.”

Known for his custom couture creations and high-end ready-to-wear offerings, translating the fashion house’s distinct identity to large-scale production was a challenge the designer says he overcame by balancing the needs of everyday wearers and his own vision.

The classic black suit elevated by a dramatic white bow and statement accessories is from Elie Saab's collection with Swedish high-street retailer H&M. (Supplied)

“The scale is different, but the spirit is the same. From the beginning, we shared with H&M the same vision and worked very closely together … that allowed us to find the right balance between the DNA of the house and what a wider audience would want to wear,” he said.

Key pieces include embellished gowns, shimmering separates and tailored cuts, with details such as fine lace, gradient sequins and signature monograms.

Imaan Hammam starred in the campaign. (Supplied)

Curating the line is, according to Saab, “one of the most important parts of creating a collection.”

“There are always many ideas in the beginning … for me, the question is always whether a piece has a place in the woman’s wardrobe and whether it brings something meaningful to the collection as a whole. I look at the balance between the different silhouettes, the occasions, and the way the pieces work together,” he explained.

Over the years, the Swedish high-street giant has partnered with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, Versace, Balmain, Alexander Wang, Moschino, Simone Rocha and Rabanne.

Saab is arguably the highest-profile Arab designer the retailer has tapped for a collaboration, with Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M creative advisor and head of design womenswear, telling Arab News the decision was based on his “glamour and couture savoir-faire.

She wore a sweeping black gown. (Supplied)

“We haven’t done a collaboration that focused on gowns, dressing up and tailoring, for a while. So now felt like the perfect moment,” she said.

“Part of the reason H&M loves collaboration is the chance to work with fresh talent, from all across the globe,” she added, referencing the retailer’s past collaborations with Jacques Wei, Palesa Mokubung, Sabyasachi, and Lorena Saravia.

Born and raised in Beirut’s coastal suburb of Damour, Saab launched his own label in 1982, after a stint at design school in Paris.

He has gone on to become an internationally recognized name in the world of luxury fashion and is a regular on the Paris Haute Couture Week and Paris Fashion Week schedule.