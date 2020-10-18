You are here

Euisun Chung named chairman of Hyundai Motor Group

Euisun Chung, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group.
Hyundai Motor Group has announced the appointment of Euisun Chung, executive vice chairman, to the position of chairman of the group. Chairman Mong-Koo Chung was inaugurated to the position of honorary chairman.

Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors Corporation and Hyundai Mobis Co. each held board meetings to discuss the inauguration. All members of the boards unanimously endorsed the inauguration of Euisun Chung as the new chairman of the group.

The group will open a new chapter in its history under Euisun’s leadership. Embracing the vision “Together for a Better Future,” the group will develop and acquire key technologies and capabilities to overcome market uncertainties, including COVID-19.

In his inaugural remarks, Euisun presented the future direction of the group as one focused on customers, humanity, future, and social contribution.

“All of our goals and efforts must be customer-centric. The first step to customer happiness is to enable them to focus on their own lives through perfect quality of our products and services,” said the newly inaugurated chairman.

Over the years, Euisun has stressed the customer-centric approach and customer satisfaction, and applied the concept more broadly to all of humanity.

“For the free movement and prosperity of humanity, we will develop the world’s most innovative and reliable autonomous driving technology, offering entirely new mobility experiences,” said the chairman. Euisun is spearheading the group’s transformation from an automaker into a future mobility solution provider.

The group will offer mobility solutions tailored to customer lifestyles and continue to grow its market leadership in various fields, including autonomous driving, electrification, hydrogen fuel cell, robotics and urban air mobility (UAM).

The group recently formed a venture Motional Inc. with Aptiv to develop and deploy full autonomous driving technology. It is collaborating with partners around the globe to provide mobility services that meet the varying needs of different regions.

Furthermore, Euisun foresaw the powerful possibilities of hydrogen energy and championed the growth of the hydrogen ecosystem, with broad implementation of fuel cell technology beyond automobiles.

Mong-Koo Chung, new honorary chairman of the group, recently expressed his wish to move on and asked Euisun to lead the group’s future growth and innovation beyond the current challenges. He is widely acknowledged for his contribution to the advancement of the global auto industry, and was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2020.

He brought Kia Motors into the group during the Asian financial crisis in the 1990s and turned the company into a successful global automaker. He also grew Hyundai and Kia into global automotive companies and advanced Korea as a leading nation in the automotive industry.

Nahdi Medical Company (NMC), an award-winning health care provider and Saudi Arabia’s largest pharmacy retail chain, has announced the opening of its second medical center in Jeddah.

Located on Prince Mohammed Bin Abdul Aziz Street in the lively Tahlia neighborhood, Nahdicare Clinics provides holistic and personalized in-patient and out-patient medical services to the local community.

Visitors can access specialist care across 13 medical departments, including cardiology, pediatrics, gynecology, ENT, internal medicine, radiology, ophthalmology, dermatology, dental, family medicine, orthopedic, nutrition and emergency response.

The opening is a significant milestone for the company, as it continues to expand its health care offerings, providing comprehensive medical services in the Kingdom.

“NMC has a proven record of providing superior patient-centered, holistic care through its 145 locations in the country over 35 years. Its new venture, the Nahdicare Clinics, aims to help improve the lives of the Saudi nationals by providing instant access to specialists, personalized care to local communities, thus supporting the National Healthcare Transformation Program,” the company said in a statement.

NMC CEO Yasser Joharji, said: “The launch of the Jeddah Nahdicare Clinics reflects our deep commitment to offering outstanding, transformative personalized care accessible to everyone in the community. It also reflects our contribution to improving the quality of life of our citizens and providing value-based medical care in the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030.”

As an introductory offer, the clinic is providing heart health packages for SR90 ($24), to help raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy heart while urging citizens to reduce their risk factors of developing cardiovascular diseases. Also, patients can schedule a mammogram with a 50 percent discount until Oct. 28, while loyal Nahdi customers can avail this check-up complimentary.

Al-Nahdi Medical Company was established in 1986 as a sole proprietor of two stores in Jeddah and in 2004, it became a limited liability company. Today, it manages and operates 1,149 stores in 145 cities across the Kingdom, one pharmacy in Dubai, UAE and two health care clinics in Jeddah. In the first half of 2019, NMC launched its first Nahdicare Clinics in Jeddah’s Al-Marwa district.

Over the past 35 years, NMC has received numerous awards and has been celebrated for its positive work culture and commitment to local communities. Highlights include being recognized in the inaugural “2020 Middle East Best Workplaces” list by Great Places to Work and winning the “Best Community Development Award” at the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards in 2018.

