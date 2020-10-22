You are here

Virus fears see Filipinos shun foreign travel despite lifting of ban

Updated 22 October 2020
Ellie Aben

Easing of travel restrictions designed to boost flagging economy

  • Easing of travel restrictions designed to boost flagging economy
Updated 22 October 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Filipinos worried about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic remain reluctant to travel abroad despite the lifting of a ban on nonessential foreign trips, Philippine officials revealed on Thursday.

The government decided on Wednesday to ease travel restrictions in a bid to bolster the country’s economy, which slipped into recession in the second quarter of the year following months of lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

But Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, said: “The number of travelers remains low. It could mean that Filipinos still feel hesitant to travel internationally during the pandemic.”

On Wednesday, when the ban was lifted, he said records showed only 95 Filipinos leaving the country on tourist visas, although he expected numbers to increase over the Christmas holiday period.

Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) President Ritchie Tuaño said there was currently little demand for foreign travel among Filipinos mainly due to health fears regarding the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Many people were cautious about taking a foreign vacation because of safety concerns, and higher travel costs associated with testing and quarantine requirements in some countries had also put off would-be travelers, Tuano added.

Tuaño pointed out that although some travel agencies had recently seen a slight increase in inquiries, they had taken very few bookings.

The Philippines’ move to lift the ban on nonessential outbound travel followed a memorandum issued by the Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID).

It said foreign travel would be allowed for tourist visa holders with confirmed round-trip tickets and adequate travel and health insurance in case of COVID-19 infection while abroad.

Meanwhile, restrictions on arrivals in the Philippines remain in place with only Filipinos, foreign spouses of Philippine nationals and their minor children allowed to enter the country. Exceptions have also been made for children with special needs whose parents are Filipinos and for foreign parents of Filipino children with special needs.

Those who are eligible to enter are required to secure a visa from Philippine embassies or consulates prior to travel.

Accredited foreign government and international organization officials and their dependents, foreign airline crew members, foreign seafarers, and foreigners with long-term visas can also enter the country.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

France teacher’s killer had ‘contact’ with militant in Syria

Updated 18 min 48 sec ago
AFP

France teacher's killer had 'contact' with militant in Syria

  Anzorov's suspected contact had been located through an IP address traced back to Idlib
Updated 18 min 48 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The investigation into the murder in France of a teacher for showing caricature of the Prophet Muhammad in class turned to Syria on Thursday, where the killer had a militant contact, a source close to the case said.
Seven people have been charged with being complicit in a “terrorist murder” after 18-year-old Chechen Abdullakh Anzorov killed Samuel Paty on Friday, including two teenagers who helped him identify the teacher.
France paid homage to Paty on Wednesday, with President Emmanuel Macron saying that the history and geography teacher had been slain by “cowards” for representing the secular, democratic values of the French Republic.
In their search for accomplices, anti-terror investigators have now established that Anzorov had contact with a Russian-speaking militant in Syria whose identity is not yet known, the source told AFP.
Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday that Anzorov’s suspected contact had been located through an IP address traced back to Idlib, a militant holdout in northwestern Syria.
In an audio message in Russian immediately after the killing, translated by AFP, Anzorov said that he had “avenged the Prophet” whom the teacher had shown “in an insulting way.”
The message was published on social media in a video, accompanied by two tweets, one showing the victim’s severed head and another in which Anzorov confessed to the murder.
Moments later he was shot dead by police. Anzorov decapitated Paty with a long knife.
Many of Paty’s students saw the images online before they could be taken down.
The teenagers who pointed out Paty to his killer in return for money were late Wednesday charged over the killing.

HIGHLIGHT

Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday that Anzorov’s suspected contact had been located through an IP address traced back to Idlib, a militant holdout in northwestern Syria.

The parent of one of Paty’s pupils, who started the social media campaign against the teacher even though his daughter was not in class when the cartoons were shown, was also charged.
Also charged was a known extremist radical who helped the father stir up outrage against Paty.
The other three facing prosecution are friends of Anzorov, one of whom allegedly drove him to the scene of the crime while another accompanied him to purchase a weapon.
Two of them also face c harges of being complicit in terrorist murder while the third was charged with a lesser offense, the anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office said.
Paty, 47, became the target of an online hate campaign over his choice of lesson material — the same images which unleashed a bloody assault by gunmen on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in January 2015.
Police have carried out dozens of raids since the crime, while the government has ordered the six-month closure of a mosque outside Paris and dissolved the Sheikh Yassin Collective, a group they said supported Hamas.
The French government has earmarked for dissolution more than 50 other organizations it accuses of having links with extremists.
Paty’s beheading was the second knife attack since a trial of alleged accomplices in the Charlie Hebdo attack started last month.
The killing has prompted an outpouring of emotion in France, with tens of thousands taking part in rallies countrywide in defense of free speech and the right to mock religion.
“We will not give up cartoons,” Macron vowed at a ceremony Wednesday in Paty’s honor at the Sorbonne university in Paris.

Topics: France Syria extremism

