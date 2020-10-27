Burgerizzr picks Emirates NBD Capital Saudi Arabia as financial advisor for Nomu listing

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Shatirah House Restaurant Company – owner and operator of the “Burgerizzr” restaurant chain – has chosen Emirates NBD Capital Saudi Arabia as the exclusive financial advisor to arrange the offering of a stake of the company through an IPO on the Saudi Parallel Market (Nomu).
Burgerizzr specializes in providing ‘made to order, fresh Beef and Chicken burgers’ and is the largest chain of fresh burger restaurants in the Kingdom. It was launched in 2009 with one branch in Riyadh. The chain has achieved high growth rates to reach 76 branches in 12 Saudi cities.
Mohammed Al-Ruwaigh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Burgerizzr, said: “We are proud of the decision of the Board of Directors to offer shares of the company on the Saudi Parallel Market (Nomu). We believe that this step will contribute to enhancing the company’s growth and sustainability strategies and augmenting its opportunities in the most significant markets in the region.”
Al-Ruwaigh also said they appointed Emirates NBD Capital Saudi Arabia as the financial advisor for the IPO, as they are one of the largest investment banks in the GCC region and due to their unparalleled access to local KSA and regional investors.
