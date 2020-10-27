Burgerizzr picks Emirates NBD Capital Saudi Arabia as financial advisor for Nomu listing

Oman set to welcome first IKEA store in 2022

Oman is all set to welcome its first IKEA megastore at the Oman Avenues Mall, in the heart of the capital city of Muscat. The Swedish furniture and home retailer is expected to open doors to the public by the first quarter of 2022.

A development agreement between the Al-Taher Group, a diversified business group in the sultanate, who are the developers of Oman Avenues Mall, and the UAE-based conglomerate, Al-Futtaim Group who represents IKEA franchise in Oman as well as other territories like the UAE, Qatar and Egypt, was signed this week. Senior officials made the announcement in a virtual press event.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al-Khalili, board member of the Al-Taher Group, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Al-Futtaim Group, to bring the globally renowned IKEA brand to Oman Avenues Mall. We believe that IKEA Oman will not only strengthen the position of Oman Avenues Mall as a premier shopping destination, but also position the mall firmly as the shopping mall for the whole of Oman.”

Spread across two floors, the new store will be one of the largest stores of the brand in the region.

The Oman Avenues Mall is operated and managed by retail giant LuLu Group International.