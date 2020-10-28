You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish lira hits record low amid Erdogan feud

Turkish lira hits record low amid Erdogan feud

The Turkish lira dropped to a record low amid the country’s growing political and economic confrontation with France and the US. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/by25w

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish lira hits record low amid Erdogan feud

  • The currency traded at over 8.3 to the dollar for the first time, breaking a dangerous new threshold, with the rate against the euro approaching 10
  • Investors are concerned about the management of the Turkish economy as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stepped up his war of words with the country’s Western allies
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: The Turkish lira continued its freefall on Wednesday, dropping to a record low amid the country’s growing political and economic confrontation with France and the US.

The currency traded at over 8.3 to the dollar for the first time, breaking a dangerous new threshold, with the rate against the euro approaching 10.

Experts have called for higher rates, lower growth and faster current account adjustment to halt the downturn.

Investors are concerned about the management of the Turkish economy as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stepped up his war of words with the country’s Western allies.

Turkish central bank governor Murat Uysal announced on Wednesday that it has no target on exchange rates.

Nikolay Markov, a senior economist at Pictet Asset Management, blamed the lira’s accelerating decline on several factors.

“The central bank did not provide the highly needed and expected rate hike last week. On the other hand, foreign currency reserves are plummeting and are now below the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) critical level of two months of imports,” he told Arab News.

“Food inflation accelerated and inflation expectation is unanchored, while rising geopolitical risks are also a key factor,” Markov added.

Erdogan called for a nationwide boycott of French-labeled products on Monday following a personal attack on French President Emmanuel Macron.

In harsh criticism on Saturday, Erdogan said that Macron “needs mental treatment.” The comments pushed France to recall its ambassador from Ankara.

Amid the growing dispute some Turkish officials attacked state secularism, a tenet central to French national identity.

However, the Turkish economy stands to lose in a potential trade war. France is the 10th-largest source of its imports and seventh-largest market for Turkish exports, according to official figures.

Markov said the plunging lira is a political game-changer and could require IMF help in the future.

“We have most likely reached the point of no return. Without a strong reaction by the Turkish central bank in the short term, the situation will get out of control and will eventually require either the introduction of capital controls or an IMF assistance program,” he said.

Markov said that a strong rate hike with a signal of further rate increases would be an appropriate short-term response. The most pressing problem is the need to prevent further depreciation and potential inflation, he said.

“A new wave of sanctions before the US elections is unlikely. Then, further sanctions will depend on who wins the elections. I think they will become much more likely under a Joe Biden presidency than under a Donald Trump one,” he added.

Despite being faced with growing pressure over the state of the lira, Erdogan is a staunch opponent of high interest rates.

Turkish companies with high levels of external debt now will have to contend with rising foreign currency exposure in order to repay loans.

On top of that, the Turkish economy is also likely to face fresh US sanctions, Markov said. The US decision will depend on the state of a Turkish deal with Russia to buy the S-400 air defense system.

Last month, rating agency Moody’s warned that Ankara had “almost depleted the buffers that would allow it to stave off a potential balance-of-payments crisis.”

Topics: Turkish lira Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Business & Economy
Turkish lira hits record low on geopolitical concerns
Business & Economy
Turkish lira slides to record low amid Armenian tensions

Indian expat population in Oman down to less than a million

Updated 28 October 2020
Arab News

Indian expat population in Oman down to less than a million

  • Foreigners make up more than 40 percent of Oman’s population of 4.6 million
  • About 25 million foreign nationals, mostly Asians, live and work in the Arab Gulf
Updated 28 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: There are now less than half a million Indian workers living and working in Oman by the end of the third quarter, 20 percent lower compared with the previous period last year, the country’s National Centre for Statistics and Information said.
But the 499,431 Indians still represent the biggest single bloc of expatriates in the sultanate, local daily Times of Oman reported.
Their numbers stood at 542,091 in July and decreased to 517,702 in August after the government implemented measures to reduce the expatriate population and allow more Omanis to join the workforce.
Foreigners make up more than 40 percent of Oman’s population of 4.6 million, and have played a major role in the country’s development for several decades.
About 25 million foreign nationals, mostly Asians, live and work in the Arab Gulf.
The number of Bangladeshis in Oman during the period also declined 13.9 percent to 550,471; Pakistanis down 15.7 percent to 176,550; Filipinos down 8.2 percent to 45,038; Egyptians down 8.2 percent to 31,511 and Ugandans almost halving their count to 14,099.

Topics: Expats Oman

Related

Business & Economy
Oman’s bond market return a key test for reform path
Update
Business & Economy
Oman discusses replacing foreigners with locals in government companies

Latest updates

Turkish lira hits record low amid Erdogan feud
Egypt collector accumulated over 100 vintage cars
Dubai-built dhow recognized as largest ever by Guinness World Records
Rights groups slam Lebanon’s block of new worker contract
Arab coalition destroys six Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.