Revealed: The Iranian human smugglers luring migrants to UK

An investigation by The Times newspaper has found Iranian traffickers promising an easy transition to British life for €2,500 ($2,900). (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Revealed: The Iranian human smugglers luring migrants to UK

  • Investigation by The Times finds traffickers promising easy transition to British life for €2,500
  • Online adverts placed on popular social media platforms, including Instagram
Updated 31 October 2020
AFP

LONDON: An investigation by The Times newspaper has found Iranian traffickers promising an easy transition to British life for €2,500 ($2,900).

The online adverts claim that Iranians can expect high-paying jobs, among other things. The adverts have been placed on popular social media platforms, including Instagram, where European destinations are offered by the traffickers.

The discovery follows the deaths of a family of five in the English Channel this week. It is believed that they were Iranian Kurds who had paid traffickers for access to Britain. 

Internet searches in Farsi reveal a vast range of people-smuggling services. One Instagram post from a trafficker said: “Best country for labor migration is the United Kingdom, where the average annual income is £65,537 ($84,838).”

Another advert says claiming asylum is easy in Britain, and the entire process can be completed in under three months.

An Iranian migrant in Britain, who asked to remain anonymous for his safety, told The Times that human traffickers are prolific in camps in northern France and currency exchange shops in London.

“Everyone knows who they are,” he said, adding that many of those involved in trafficking are responsible for other crimes, including sex offenses against female migrants.

Iran has regularly come under fire for its inability to sufficiently enforce its long northern border.

A report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime last year said border guards were regularly bribed to turn a blind eye to economic migrants and smuggling operators.

Topics: UK Iran human trafficking migrants

LEGAZPI, Philippines: Nearly a million people in the Philippines were evacuated from their homes Saturday as the most powerful typhoon of the year so far barrelled toward the country, with authorities warning of “destructive” winds and flooding.
Typhoon Goni is expected to slam into Catanduanes Island Sunday morning with wind speeds of up to 205 kilometers per hour (127 miles per hour) before crossing the main island of Luzon, the state weather forecaster said.
It comes a week after Typhoon Molave hit the same region of the natural disaster-prone archipelago, killing 22 people and flooding low-lying villages and farmland, before crossing the South China Sea to Vietnam.
“It looks like we will have really strong winds, increasing the chances of widespread flooding and landslides,” Mark Timbal, spokesman for the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, told local broadcaster ABS-CBN.
“Storm surges are imminent on our east coast. We are monitoring Mayon and Taal volcanoes for possible volcanic mud flows.”
Civil Defense chief Ricardo Jalad said “almost a million” people had left their homes in the Bicol region, which includes the southern part of Luzon and Catanduanes.
Authorities spent Saturday marshalling rescue vehicles, emergency response teams and relief goods ahead of the typhoon.
“Violent winds and intense rainfall” are expected that could trigger floods and landslides in an area of more than 20 million people, the weather service said.
There was a “high risk” of storm surges of more than three meters (10 feet) high along parts of the coast, it added.


Schools which have been empty since the start of the coronavirus pandemic are being used as emergency shelters as well as government-run evacuation centers and gymnasiums.
“Evacuating people is more difficult at this time because of Covid-19,” Bicol regional civil defense spokesman Alexis Naz told AFP.
Mary Ann Echague, 23, and her family fled their home in the coastal city of Legazpi in Bicol to an inland primary school where they were sheltering in a classroom with several other families.
“We fear the wrath of the typhoon,” said Echague, who was with her two children, parents and siblings. They had carried with them a portable stove, tinned meat, instant noodles, coffee, bread, blankets and pillows.
“Each time we’re hit by a typhoon our house gets damaged, since it’s made of wood and galvanized iron roofing,” she said.
“We have always managed. We find a way to get by.”
Hundreds of people have been left stranded after the coast guard ordered ferries and fishing boats into port in expectation of rough seas throwing up 15-meter waves.
Goni is expected to “weaken considerably” as it crosses Luzon and enters the South China Sea Monday morning, the state forecaster said.
The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure, keeping millions of people perennially poor.
Its deadliest on record was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which unleashed giant waves on the central city of Tacloban and left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

