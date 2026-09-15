RIYADH: Investments in Saudi ports have exceeded SR5.5 billion ($1.46 billion) during the Middle East regional crisis, signaling the sector’s continued expansion, operational efficiency improvements and infrastructure development, Suliman bin Khalid Al-Mazroua, president of the Saudi Ports Authority, or Mawani, told Al-Eqtisadiah.

Jeddah emerges as key logistics hub

Speaking on the sidelines of the Saudi Industry Forum 2026 in Jeddah, Al-Mazroua said Jeddah Port and the West Coast became key logistics hubs for the Kingdom and the Arabian Gulf at the onset of the crisis. The shift was accompanied by a surge in truck and vessel traffic, alongside investments designed to boost capacity and handle rising activity.

He noted that Jeddah Islamic Port has witnessed remarkable growth in truck traffic, with daily truck entries rising from 2,000–2,500 before the crisis to more than 10,000, alongside an increase in arriving vessels.

The president highlighted that more than 34 additional vessels from major global shipping lines, including Maersk and MSC, are now calling at Jeddah Port, which has become a pivotal supply hub for markets in the Kingdom and Gulf states.

Port capacity and operational readiness

Al-Mazroua said the port has significantly enhanced its operational readiness by implementing 16 initiatives, supported by and integrated with various government and customs agencies. More than SR640 million was injected over a three-month period to boost its capacity to receive and handle containers arriving by land and sea.

He noted that Jeddah Port has emerged as a leading port for imports and exports in the Middle East, emphasizing that the integration of West Coast ports has strengthened the Kingdom’s ability to navigate fluctuations in global supply chains.

He added that the West Coast port system operates in an integrated manner through specialized roles, including Yanbu Port’s contribution to the food security system, King Abdullah Port’s role, and NEOM Port’s support for services related to traffic from Egypt, enhancing logistical integration among Saudi ports.

The president highlighted that transshipment container volumes exceeded 370,000 units over a five-month period, alongside more than 1 million units of general and bulk cargo. He expects these figures to rise significantly by year-end, driven by sustained demand for Saudi port logistics services.

Future port investments

Regarding future projects, he said the coming phase will see increased investment in the port sector, the development of special economic zones and the establishment of more efficient logistics zones at the Kingdom’s public ports along both the eastern and western coasts.