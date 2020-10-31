Realme 7 series launched in Saudi Arabia, offers ‘fastest charging phone’

You are here

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched the Realme 7 Series in the Saudi market. The company is bringing its leap-forward experience to Saudi Arabia, powered by 65W SuperDart charging, which claims to be the Kingdom’s fastest charging technology. With 65W SuperDart, Realme 7 Pro can charge up to 13 percent in just 3 minutes and 100 percent in 34 minutes.

“All endeavors are made by Realme to bring leap-forward quality to the young,” said Devin Chen, general manager of Realme in Saudi Arabia. “Realme’s pursuit of high quality also applies to the Realme 7 series, making them both the first ever smartphones to fully pass TüV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification, with leap-forward performance and trendsetting design.”

Chen added: “We’ve raised the bar when it comes to quality to further improve overall reliability, which is aligned with our promise to provide first-class quality products to our consumers around the world.”

The Realme 7 Pro boasts the latest, ultra-clear Quad camera setup, comprising the latest 64 MP main camera powered by Sony IMX682 sensor. It also features the brand’s highest resolution 32 MP front camera that can capture bright selfies in the dark night, thanks to its Super Nightscape mode. Realme 7 Pro also features a Snapdragon 720 G processor and 6.4-inch Super Amoled fullscreen, providing better color and higher-power efficiency, as well as enabling in-display fingerprint. The smartphone claims to be the perfect device for budding photographers who want to capture the world around them in stunning, sharp imagery, without being held back by battery life. It is available in 8 GB+128 GB at SR1,299 ($346).

Realme 7 is powered by the world’s first MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. It has a built-in 5,000 mAh mega battery for ultra-long battery life. Meanwhile, the phone also features 30W Dart Charge, enabling 50 percent charge in 26 minutes. Realme 30W Dart Charge adopts low-voltage and high-current solution for both safety and efficiency. It is available in 8 GB+128 GB at SR999.

BinDawood Holding’s Danube supermarket chain wrapped up a successful month-long cooking campaign, where celebrity chefs led Danube shoppers in in-store and online demonstrations on how to cook an array of dishes from a wide selection of international cuisines.

Kicking off on Oct. 1, the campaign, dubbed “Explore a world of products with us,” encouraged Danube customers to try novel recipes from cultures across the world including Italian, Indian and American fairs. It was led by nine renowned chefs who visited various Danube stores across the Kingdom to shop for the ingredients of their chosen dishes and who then prepared them live on their social media channels on Instagram and Snapchat, demonstrating best cooking techniques and answering viewers’ cooking questions during the live demonstrations. The chefs included Top Chef winner Sama Jaad, Rneen Jouda and Amr Khaki. Concluding last week, the campaign was hugely popular across both Danube and the chefs’ social media channels, with a total viewer engagement of more than 1 million.

Commenting on the response to the campaign on social media, Ahmad A.R. BinDawood, CEO Danube and BinDawood, BinDawood Holding, said: “We have been thrilled with the immense response the celebrity chef cooking campaign has garnered over the past month. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a surge in people cooking at home and wanting to try new dishes. At Danube we stock the widest range of imported products in the Kingdom, many of which are exclusive to our stores. Our goal is to delight our customers and the celebrity chefs teaching people how to prepare new dishes has been a massively popular campaign we were proud to roll out, coaching our customers in learning new recipes and cuisines they can try from home.”

For those who missed the campaign, all the recipes can be viewed on Danube App’s “Danube Kitchen” feature.

BinDawood Holding currently operates 73 grocery stores under two key retail brands, BinDawood and Danube. There are 46 Danube stores in Saudi Arabia, generally located in malls and affluent neighborhoods.

Since its establishment in 1984, BinDawood Holding grew from a small trading business to a leading name in Saudi Arabia’s retail and grocery sector, with strategic operations across the Kingdom’s three major regions. It has a product offering of more than 140,000 items, available in stores and through its digital platforms.

