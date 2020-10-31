Realme 7 series launched in Saudi Arabia, offers ‘fastest charging phone’

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched the Realme 7 Series in the Saudi market. The company is bringing its leap-forward experience to Saudi Arabia, powered by 65W SuperDart charging, which claims to be the Kingdom’s fastest charging technology. With 65W SuperDart, Realme 7 Pro can charge up to 13 percent in just 3 minutes and 100 percent in 34 minutes.

“All endeavors are made by Realme to bring leap-forward quality to the young,” said Devin Chen, general manager of Realme in Saudi Arabia. “Realme’s pursuit of high quality also applies to the Realme 7 series, making them both the first ever smartphones to fully pass TüV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification, with leap-forward performance and trendsetting design.”

Chen added: “We’ve raised the bar when it comes to quality to further improve overall reliability, which is aligned with our promise to provide first-class quality products to our consumers around the world.”

The Realme 7 Pro boasts the latest, ultra-clear Quad camera setup, comprising the latest 64 MP main camera powered by Sony IMX682 sensor. It also features the brand’s highest resolution 32 MP front camera that can capture bright selfies in the dark night, thanks to its Super Nightscape mode. Realme 7 Pro also features a Snapdragon 720 G processor and 6.4-inch Super Amoled fullscreen, providing better color and higher-power efficiency, as well as enabling in-display fingerprint. The smartphone claims to be the perfect device for budding photographers who want to capture the world around them in stunning, sharp imagery, without being held back by battery life. It is available in 8 GB+128 GB at SR1,299 ($346).

Realme 7 is powered by the world’s first MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. It has a built-in 5,000 mAh mega battery for ultra-long battery life. Meanwhile, the phone also features 30W Dart Charge, enabling 50 percent charge in 26 minutes. Realme 30W Dart Charge adopts low-voltage and high-current solution for both safety and efficiency. It is available in 8 GB+128 GB at SR999.