Size matters: Hyundai Motor’s smallest EV revealed

Hyundai designers took inspiration from motorsports by placing just one seat in the middle of the car, which is made out of wood, a traditional eco material.
Hyundai Motor Company has revealed the first glimpse of its smallest EV yet, with a video sketching its innovative construction.

This petite EV’s exterior style is based on the “45” EV concept that Hyundai presented in 2019 at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt. Hyundai’s designers adapted the signature “kinetic cube lamp” design of “45” along with its angular yet smooth profile to create this yet-to-be-named EV that sports a Performance Blue exterior color with orange accents.

This “little engine that could” packs two DC motors that push it to the blistering top speed of 7 km/h. To boost driver confidence, Hyundai designers took inspiration from motorsports by placing just one seat in the middle of the car.

“In keeping with the 45’s design heritage theme, Hyundai has built this unique passenger vehicle out of a traditional eco material — wood. This new EV does not have an officially rated driving range yet, but the driver’s laughter is believed to fuel the vehicle to travel further based on its Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control (EAVC) technology,” a statement said.

Further details will be revealed soon on how this one-of-a-kind EV will offer a unique mobility experience for young customers.

Hyundai Motor Company offers a range of vehicles and mobility services in more than 200 countries. The company sold more than 4.4 million vehicles globally in 2019, and currently employs some 120,000 personnel worldwide. Hyundai is enhancing its product lineup with vehicles designed to help usher in a more sustainable future, while offering innovative solutions to real-world mobility challenges.

Danube chefs campaign gets shoppers cooking

Updated 27 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Danube chefs campaign gets shoppers cooking

Updated 27 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

BinDawood Holding’s Danube supermarket chain wrapped up a successful month-long cooking campaign, where celebrity chefs led Danube shoppers in in-store and online demonstrations on how to cook an array of dishes from a wide selection of international cuisines.

Kicking off on Oct. 1, the campaign, dubbed “Explore a world of products with us,” encouraged Danube customers to try novel recipes from cultures across the world including Italian, Indian and American fairs. It was led by nine renowned chefs who visited various Danube stores across the Kingdom to shop for the ingredients of their chosen dishes and who then prepared them live on their social media channels on Instagram and Snapchat, demonstrating best cooking techniques and answering viewers’ cooking questions during the live demonstrations. The chefs included Top Chef winner Sama Jaad, Rneen Jouda and Amr Khaki. Concluding last week, the campaign was hugely popular across both Danube and the chefs’ social media channels, with a total viewer engagement of more than 1 million.

Commenting on the response to the campaign on social media, Ahmad A.R. BinDawood, CEO Danube and BinDawood, BinDawood Holding, said: “We have been thrilled with the immense response the celebrity chef cooking campaign has garnered over the past month. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a surge in people cooking at home and wanting to try new dishes. At Danube we stock the widest range of imported products in the Kingdom, many of which are exclusive to our stores. Our goal is to delight our customers and the celebrity chefs teaching people how to prepare new dishes has been a massively popular campaign we were proud to roll out, coaching our customers in learning new recipes and cuisines they can try from home.”

For those who missed the campaign, all the recipes can be viewed on Danube App’s “Danube Kitchen” feature.

BinDawood Holding currently operates 73 grocery stores under two key retail brands, BinDawood and Danube. There are 46 Danube stores in Saudi Arabia, generally located in malls and affluent neighborhoods.

Since its establishment in 1984, BinDawood Holding grew from a small trading business to a leading name in Saudi Arabia’s retail and grocery sector, with strategic operations across the Kingdom’s three major regions. It has a product offering of more than 140,000 items, available in stores and through its digital platforms.

