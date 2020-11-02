You are here

  • Home
  • Crammed into camps, displaced Syrians fear spread of coronavirus

Crammed into camps, displaced Syrians fear spread of coronavirus

An elderly man helps a young boy wash his face in an overcrowded displacement camp near the village of Qah in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zxty3

Updated 02 November 2020
AFP

Crammed into camps, displaced Syrians fear spread of coronavirus

  • The health authorities in northwest Syria have officially announced 5,075 cases of Covid-19 so far, including 42 deaths
Updated 02 November 2020
AFP

QAH/SYRIA: Hassan Sweidat is terrified he will catch COVID-19 in the overcrowded displacement camp in northwest Syria he calls home, even more so as medical staff in the region have become sick.
Humanitarian workers fear any further rise in novel coronavirus cases would be disastrous in northwest Syria, where almost 1.5 million people live in overcrowded camps or shelters, often with poor access to running water.
In an informal settlement in Idlib, the country’s last major rebel stronghold, Sweidat said he and other displaced Syrians did not stand much chance against the disease.
“We live in a camp all crammed in together. If someone talks to his family, all the neighbors can hear it,” said Sweidat, who is in his forties and has an existing health condition.
If someone gets sick, “it’s hardly the disease’s fault,” the father of six added.
In the encampment in Qah, a few makeshift solar panels shimmer on the canvas roofs of endless tiny breeze-block rooms where families have settled after being uprooted by war.
Resting after helping a friend build a small room to serve as a shop, Sweidat said he hopes he does not have to take anyone in his family to the local hospital.
“Hospitals are overcrowded. People have started to be scared of doctors and nurses, who they think might be infected, with all the sick people going to them.”
Sweidat, who fled his home seven years ago, especially fears catching the Covid-19 disease as he suffers from a chronic liver condition.
“One of my relatives got it a while back, and I’m really scared because I have no immunity,” he said. The Idlib bastion — now dominated by a group led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate — has been battered by years of war. Local and international humanitarian workers are working to contain the virus, but cases are still on the rise.

NUMBER

1.5m people live in overcrowded camps or shelters in northwest Syria, often with poor access to running water.

“In the northwest, confirmed cases have increased six-fold over the last month, with cases also rising in displacement camps and settlements,” Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday. The health authorities in northwest Syria have officially announced 5,075 cases of Covid-19 so far, including 42 deaths. Of those, more than 860 cases have been recorded among health care staff and almost 330 people in the camps, figures showed on Wednesday.
Seated cross-legged on the floor, as she crushed small green olives one by one with a brick, 80-year-old Ghatwa Al-Mohommad said she and her family felt like sitting ducks.
“We’re scared of the disease but we don’t dare leave,” she added. “We’re so confused about what we should do. If only God would have us die and end our misery.”
Of the 3 million people living in Idlib, around half live in makeshift homes and tents after escaping the fighting during Syria’s nine-year civil war.
The latest Russia-backed regime offensive on the region last winter killed around 500 civilians and forced nearly one million people to flee their towns and villages.
Since a cease-fire brokered by Moscow and rebel-backer Ankara came into force in March, only around 200,000 people have returned home.
At the Idlib health directorate, doctor Yahya Naameh said they had asked residents to observe social distancing.
But he admitted that was “near impossible” in the hundreds of informal settlements dotting the region. Few in the camps wear masks.
Many cannot afford to buy face coverings, or to change them regularly, let alone disinfectant hand gels. For most, food, water, medicine and school supplies are far more important. “The regime and Russian forces are responsible for displacing these people and for the disastrous conditions in which they now live,” Naameh said.
Back in the camp, Mohammad Al-Omar, 40, agreed that asking people to self-isolate in a tent city was not realistic.
“They tell us, ‘Don’t go out. Don’t cause overcrowding’. But we live in tents barely half a meter (yard) apart,” said the father of four, who was displaced by the conflict eight years ago. “They give all of us who are older than five one mask as if that were enough. But it’s not.”
Omar, who works as the driver of a water truck, said he cannot stay inside the camp as he needs to earn money. “If I stay put in my tent, how will I live? How will I eat?”

Topics: Syria

Related

Middle-East
US accuses Syria of delaying constitution ahead of election

Oman cuts quarantine days for visitors

Updated 02 November 2020
Arab News

Oman cuts quarantine days for visitors

  • Visitors previously needed to quarantine for two weeks
  • Those arriving in the country must take a second PCR test upon arrival
Updated 02 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Visitors to the Sultanate of Oman will now only have to present a valid negative PCR test and quarantine for a shorter period of seven days, state news agency ONA said.
Previously, visitors needed to quarantine for two weeks while PCR test resulted must not be older than 96 hours to be valid.
However, those arriving in the country must take a second PCR test upon arrival. 
Last month, Oman’s Ministry of Education said all students except for 12th graders will continue remote education as part of coronavirus safety measures.
“Students from the Grade 1 to Grade 11 will study through the remote learning system, except for Grade 12 students who will have to attend their schools on a week by week system,” the ministry said.
School opened on Nov. 1 after Oman’s Supreme Committee confirmed its decision for the academic year, although teaching modality would be both online and offline to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff.
School buses were also allowed to operate at half-capacity and classes will be based on hours of study, depending on the category of schools.
Social distancing, wearing of masks, washing hands at frequent intervals have been made mandatory.
The Sultanate has reported 115,734 cases since the start of the pandemic with 105,700 recovered patients and 1,246 deaths.

Topics: Oman Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Oman FDIs up by 5.9% in the first quarter
Middle-East
Most of Oman’s grade schoolers to continue remote education

Latest updates

Germany launches 4-week partial shutdown to curb virus
‘Baby Shark’ becomes most-watched YouTube video
A look at the meaning behind some of the coolest Arab flags
Former two-time boxing champion Amir Khan to oversee transformation of sport in Middle East
Gunfire erupts at Kabul University as police surround campus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.