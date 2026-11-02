DUBAI: Jordan’s King Abdullah II vowed on Monday that the country will remain vigilant against terrorism, warning that extremists will not be allowed to undermine national unity and declaring that those responsible have betrayed the country.

“There is no place for terrorists among us, neither today nor tomorrow,” the king said, stressing that Jordan would remain resistant to terrorism.

“We will be on the lookout for terrorists and will not allow them to undermine the unity of the nation,” he added.

The monarch also turned his attention to wider regional security, describing Israeli expansionist ambitions as the greatest threat to the region’s future.

He stressed that lasting security in the Middle East could not be achieved without safeguarding the rights of Palestinians.

“There can be no security in the region without upholding the rights of the Palestinian people,” King Abdullah said.