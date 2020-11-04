You are here

  • Home
  • Trump-Biden race too close to call in handful of swing states

Trump-Biden race too close to call in handful of swing states

People gather with signs that read "Voters Decide" at the Civic Center Park while waiting for the results of election, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bdra

Updated 22 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Trump-Biden race too close to call in handful of swing states

  • The United States still does not have a winner
  • Votes cast on Election Day were breaking in Trump’s favor. But mail-in ballots favored Biden
Updated 22 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: It was pretty early on in the evening when Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor turned political commentator, said that all hopes of “multiple pathways” that would secure the magic 270 for Joe Biden were “done.”

Christie was taking part in a panel of election specialists on ABC News. Confusion was clear on the faces of pollsters who had been predicting an easy, landslide victory for Biden in the past few months. It did not take long for all of them to agree that we were seeing a repeat of 2016.

With one difference: as of early Wednesday morning, the United States still does not have a winner.

As the votes continue to be counted, the two candidates spoke on Wednesday morning.

Addressing supporters in his home state of Delaware, Biden projected confidence in winning, and said he was not surprised that results are still shrouded in mystery, given the unprecedented mail-in vote.

“We’ll wait until the hard work of tallying votes is finished,” the former vice-president said. Biden urged patience as he pointed to the slow-counting states of Pennsylvania and Michigan, two of the tightest battlegrounds, where he expects to win.

Votes cast on Election Day were breaking in Trump’s favor. But mail-in ballots favored Biden.

“As I’ve said all along, it’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election,” Biden said. “That’s the decision of the American people. But I’m optimistic about this outcome. It ain’t over till every vote is counted.”

In his remarks, President Trump threatened to go the US Supreme Court: “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list,” the president said, continuing to spread the idea that attempts are being made to rig the election.

Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, issued a statement countering the president’s threat to go to court: “We have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort. And they will prevail.’’

These threats, if followed through, could plunge the US in a constitutional crisis the likes of which have not been seen since 1876, and could drag on until January, and possibly beyond.

The threats from both campaigns came, however, after a peaceful and mostly uneventful Election Day. After a record turnout in early voting that reached 100 million votes, Americans just as quietly stood in long lines on Nov. 3 outside polling sites, braving fears of the coronavirus pandemic, dropping temperatures on the East Coast and the frustrating challenges of a voting system where so much as an unclear signature could disqualify a ballot.

Yet voter passion did not wane. Turnout was the highest since 1908, a sign of a bruising and polarized campaign where fear and anxiety have put millions of voters on edge.

Despite commentators and pollsters backing away from their former buoyant optimism about a Biden victory, things were looking more cheerful for Democrats on Wednesday morning than they did Tuesday night. Polls were right about at least one thing: it is all coming down to the so-called “blue-wall states”: Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. In 2016, Trump flipped those traditionally Democratic states to achieve his victory.

Biden is leading in Michigan and he edged past Trump in Wisconsin, though by a less than a percentage point, as more mail-in ballots were tallied and added to the total.

Notorious for its slow counting, Pennsylvania is tallying more than 1 million outstanding ballots.

Like early voting, mail-in tends to favor the Democratic candidate.

So what are the leftover pathways for Biden?

Keep an eye on Arizona and the blue-wall states.

Biden already has a 3-point lead in the Grand Canyon state. Winning Arizona would take pressure off him having to rely on the blue-wall states. He can then afford to lose Pennsylvania. Biden’s presidency would be secured under this scenario largely thanks to the lone Nebraska electoral vote that Biden received, which made this possible — Nebraska is not a winner-take-all state.

Also, with tens of thousands of votes left to be counted in both Arizona and Georgia, Biden has another route, in which he could win the two Sun Belt states and get the 270 votes without winning the three blue-wall states.

Still, a Biden victory is still possible in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Winning these three would also bring his total electoral votes to 270.

Trump, for his part, was determined that he would retain the states of Georgia which he won in 2016, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania—all with large amounts of ballots still to be counted — on his road to victory in the Electoral College.

However, most election experts seem to agree that for the president, it all comes down to Michigan and Georgia in the end.

Republican strategist Alex Conant told NPR that “(Trump) needs to overperform in traditionally blue states. Trump wins when the voters Democrats take for granted no longer reliably vote for Democrats.”

Millions of mail-in votes still to be counted, the two candidates projecting optimism for their own victory, a pandemic that is seeing caseloads spike across the US, and the threat of a constitutional crisis: this is what America has to contend with in the coming days, weeks, perhaps months, a possibility that many have already come to terms with.

Topics: US2020Election

Related

World
Trump says will go to Supreme Court to dispute election count
World
Poll reveals record Muslim vote in US election

Biden-Trump election impacted by COVID-19, change in voting

Updated 8 min 17 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Biden-Trump election impacted by COVID-19, change in voting

Updated 8 min 17 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: A panel of veteran American political consultants on Wednesday concurred that the process of analyzing and covering US elections had changed dramatically and that mail-in ballots had significantly impacted on the way polls were conducted.

Votes were still being counted in many of the 50 American states in the election contest to determine whether Republican President Donald Trump or Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden will win the race to the White House.

Political consultants Dennis Denno of Denno Research in Michigan, and Jeff Davis of Victory Media in Illinois said that the decision to declare a winner could take hours or days based on many factors including how mail-in ballots were being counted.

Davis noted that one factor in the election uncertainty was that there was no consistency in policies on how the many voting jurisdictions counted mail-in ballots, which in some states were still arriving and had not been counted.

“We are concerned there are vote-by-mail ballots out there that haven’t been counted. And just like what we are seeing across the country, Democrats out-performed on vote-by-mail everywhere.

“So, while we like being ahead at the moment and the website says 100 percent reporting, in 2020 it doesn’t necessarily mean that it is 100 percent reporting,” Davis said, referencing a congressional race he helped manage in Illinois.

 

“A pattern has surfaced, they acknowledged, where Democrats voted more by mail-in ballots while Republicans appeared to vote more in-person despite fears of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Coronavirus may have been the factor.”

Denno said the process had impacted the shift showing Trump winning Michigan late on Tuesday but shifting to Biden on Wednesday morning. “This presidential election comes down to six states, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and North Carolina.

“I can speak for Michigan where we have made it significantly easier for people to vote, significantly easier for people to vote by mail. Unfortunately, our Republican legislature has made it harder for clerks to count up those ballots early and that has gummed up unnecessarily,” he added.

The final vote counts in key states including in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia remain incomplete and uncertain because of the slow counting of the mail-in ballots.

 

Both Denno and Davis said mail-in balloting there was a political aspect that had impacted the vote.

They added that the uncertainty of the presidential election was the result of the push to have the electorate vote from home by mail, in part to avoid them contracting COVID-19 and also to get more people to vote who traditionally did not go to the polls to vote.

“In those states that haven’t finished counting, they are the ballots in mainly Democratic areas and absentee ballots that haven’t been counted yet,” Denno said.

“I think you made a great point about the coronavirus and Democrats not wanting to wait in line,” Denno added. “Obviously, the national party and the state party were pushing voters to vote early. For some reason, Republicans had no problem with their people coming out on election day.”

Davis said: “I can tell you there is no consistency anywhere. There’s none. It’s not even really state-by-state. It is county-by-county. You have county clerks decided I’m going to put in all the vote-by-mail and early voting first and others, we saw, I’m only putting in election day voting first.

 

“Vote by mail, is from everything I have seen, 100 percent huge Democratic advantage. Early voting, I saw it could be mixed. In one of the races I saw Republicans out-perform Democrats on early voting and then on election day was consistent Republicans out-performed. In other states it is mixed on both of those. But you really have to be able to look under the hood to know what you are talking about.”

Davis and Denno pointed out that the results were also impacted by internal Republican Party disputes including in Arizona where the widow of former Republican US Senator John McCain, who was a Trump foe, led a mutiny to undermine Trump’s vote totals there.

As a consequence, Trump lost Arizona to Biden and the incumbent Senator there, Martha McSally, lost re-election to her Democratic challenger Mark Kelly, a former American astronaut and the husband of former Congresswoman Gabby Gifford who was seriously injured in a January 2011 assassination attempt.

Denno and Davis were guests on “The Ray Hanania Show” broadcast live on Detroit’s WNZK AM 690 radio on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News, the Middle East’s leading English-language newspaper.

A video of the show is available for viewing on the Arab News Facebook page at Facebook.com/TheArabNews.

Topics: US2020Election Biden Donald Trump

Related

World
Trump says will go to Supreme Court to dispute election count

Latest updates

Trump-Biden race too close to call in handful of swing states
Egypt, France in joint Med naval exercise
Biden-Trump election impacted by COVID-19, change in voting
Banque du Liban responds to political pressure by adhering to banking secrecy
Yemen food costs soar as currency plunges to new low

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.