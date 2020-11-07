You are here

UAE's Library21 MEA acquires British leadership consultancy

Omar Farooqui, president of Library21 MEA Holdings Limited, left, and Peter Turpie, managing director of Inspirational Development Group in the UAE.
Library21 MEA Holdings Limited, a UAE-based education technology (edtech) company, has announced the acquisition of Inspirational Development Group (IDG), a UK-born leadership and business performance consultancy company.

IDG is also known for its two-decades-old partnership with the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK.

Omar Farooqui, founder and president of Library21 MEA, which was formerly known as Coded Minds, said that IDG’s strategic acquisition expands the company’s geographical footprint in the UK, Oman, India and South Africa.

Library21 MEA, which started three years ago in the UAE, provides blended edtech iSteam and leadership education in six different countries, to over 60,000 students belonging to more than 55 nationalities.

This is the second major international acquisition by Library21 MEA, which also acquired a leading stem education company in Canada and in the US last year.

“With this acquisition (IDG), we now effectively offer a full suite of PreK to grey education in 12 countries across the globe. We are primed to grow 10-fold within the next year or so, and this acquisition will further ensure that,” Farooqui said.

IDG has catered to more than 30,000 C-suite executives, graduates starting their careers as well as high potential school students identified as future leaders and innovators worldwide.

This also includes international companies across continents in different parts of the world, such as HSBC, Barclays and Saudi Aramco, in addition to government programs worldwide, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Oman and Kuwait.

“We enjoy a long-standing exclusive partnership with the Royal Military Academy, where some of our programs are delivered and more importantly, where we are able to draw upon key leadership performance methodologies honed over 200 years,” Peter Turpie, managing director of IDG in the UAE, said.

“Joining the Library21 group presents a fantastic opportunity. We share the same ambition to build the next generation of leaders across the globe through high-quality learning experiences that are fun, innovative and accessible,” Turpie added.

“The year 2020 has brought about many challenges to companies worldwide but we have used this opportunity to reaffirm our business model and drive to make education a right and not a privilege by bringing best in class offerings to the masses,” Farooqui said.

Golf Saudi wins global honor for contribution to game

Updated 05 November 2020
Arab News

Golf Saudi wins global honor for contribution to game

Updated 05 November 2020
Arab News

The World Golf Awards, one of the industry’s most prominent accolades, has awarded Golf Saudi with a “Vision Award,” during their COVID-modified annual ceremony in Dubai.

The awards, which brought together market leaders from more than 40 nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, North America and Oceania, was a celebration of the best courses and destinations across the golf industry. The World Golf Awards celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations.

Voted for by professionals working within the golf travel and tourism industry, this accolade is expected to further solidify Golf Saudi’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic new golf markets.

Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan, chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said: “To be recognized by the World Golf Awards is a great honor and provides a valuable boost to the progress of the game in Saudi Arabia. Thanks to the support of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, and in line with Vision 2030, we have made great efforts to ensure our strategy for developing the sport is as progressive as it is inclusive. Whilst we are still in the formative stages of our national golf plans, progress has been considerable, giving us great confidence that our direction and commitment to sustainability will stand us in the best stead for the years to come.”

The World Golf Awards recognized Golf Saudi with their “Vision Award” for their efforts in facilitating uptake and participation in golf through the delivery of world-class facilities, operational excellence, the implementation of industry best practices and a continued commitment to establishing Saudi Arabia as an exceptional golfing nation. This has all been achieved with Golf Saudi simultaneously looking to instill a culture of environmental and ecological innovation throughout all of its ongoing initiatives.

Chris Frost, managing director of World Golf Awards, said: “I have closely watched over the past few years the accelerated development of Golf tourism in Saudi Arabia. Golf Saudi’s vision is truly breathtaking and quickly coming to fruition. The next decade is incredibly exciting for Golf tourism in the Kingdom and I believe in the near future the industry will be looking to the region as a market leader in golf development and sustainability.”

Launched in 2014, World Golf Awards aim to improve standards within golf tourism by rewarding the leading destinations in their field. Votes for the 2020 edition were cast by industry professionals and consumers from across the world in a range of categories, including both global and regional awards, with the ceremony itself taking place virtually from the Park Hyatt Dubai on Oct. 29.

