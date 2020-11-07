You are here

  • Home
  • Arab leaders congratulate Joe Biden on election win

Arab leaders congratulate Joe Biden on election win

1 / 2
Arab leaders swiftly congratulated Joe Biden for his election victory Saturday. (File/AFP)
2 / 2
Jordan’s King Abdullah and President-elect Joe Biden. (@KingAbdullahII)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mx9t6

Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Arab leaders congratulate Joe Biden on election win

  • Abu Dhabi Crown Prince: The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership
  • Oman’s Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations for winning the confidence of the American people
Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Arab leaders swiftly congratulated Joe Biden for his election victory Saturday and expressed hope that the new White House will work with Middle Eastern countries to strengthen US-Arab relations.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday on winning the US election.
“Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning the US elections. Our sincere wishes for further development and prosperity for the American people. The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership that we look forward to strengthening together,” the Crown Prince said in a tweet.
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also congratulated Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the US presidency, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.


“The President stressed the aspiration for cooperation and joint action to strengthen the strategic bilateral relations between Egypt and the United States, in the interest of the two friendly countries and peoples,” the statement added.
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said also congratulated Biden on winning the US Presidential race, the state news agency reported on Saturday.
Haitham bin Tariq sent a letter to Biden expressing “his sincere congratulations for winning the confidence of the American people and for his election as President of the upcoming presidential term.”
Jordan’s King Abdullah, who has strong personal ties with Biden, said he looks forward to working with the president-elect on “further advancing the solid historic partnership between Jordan and the United States.”
Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun voiced hope for a “return to balance in American-Lebanese relations” during his term.”
Iraq’s president Barham Salih said he looks forward to strengthening peace and stability in the Middle East with Biden.
“Joe Biden (is) a friend and trusted partner in the cause of building a better Iraq. We look forward to working to achieve our common goals and strengthening peace and stability in the entire Middle East,” Salih tweeted on Saturday.
(With agencies)

Topics: US2020Election US arab states

Related

Update
World
Joe Biden elected US president: US media
World
Global leaders react to Joe Biden’s election win

Global leaders react to Joe Biden’s election win

Updated 07 November 2020
AFP

Global leaders react to Joe Biden’s election win

  • Trudeau: I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and VP of the USA
  • Johnson: Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the US and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement
Updated 07 November 2020
AFP

PARIS: Political leaders from around the world were quick to congratulate Joe Biden after US networks declared him the winner of the bitter White House race over President Donald Trump.

As crowds poured onto the streets of Washington and other cities in exuberant celebration and former US president Barack Obama hailed Biden's win as “decisive” and “historic,” here are some of the first reactions from political figures across the globe:

Irish prime minister Micheal Martin was one of the first to take to Twitter and hail the Irish-America Democrat Joe Biden as “president-elect.”

“I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden,” the Irish leader tweeted.

“Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!” Martin added.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also quick off the mark.

“I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together,” Trudeau said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden “on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Biden, saying Germany's trans-atlantic ties with the US were “irreplaceable.”

And her Foreign Minister Heiko Maas hailed Biden's election as a “new start” for trans-atlantic relations.

“We want to invest in our cooperation (with the new president) for a new start in transatlantic relations, a ‘new deal’,” he tweeted, as Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the opening of a “new chapter.”

In a joint statement, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, which represents the leaders of EU member states, said: “We take note of the latest development in the electoral process.

“On this basis the EU congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on reaching enough Electoral Votes.”

Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted: “Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I'm certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger.”

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted: “Congratulations @JoeBiden with your election as 46th President of the United States. A record number of people have cast their vote in this election. This illustrates the vibrancy of the American political life and its democracy.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who found himself at the center of President Donald Trump’s impeachment, is congratulating his replacement.

In a tweet, Zelenskiy said “Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the United States.” He added that the two countries “have always collaborated on security, trade, investment, democracy, fight against corruption. Our friendship becomes only stronger!”

A 2019 call from Trump to Zelenskiy, in which he asked the new Ukrainian leader to investigate Biden and the Democratic National Committee, sparked an intelligence community whistleblower complaint that resulted in Trump’s impeachment last year.

Trump was eventually acquitted by the Republican-led Senate.

Former President Barack Obama says he “could not be prouder” to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

In a statement Saturday, Obama says Biden has “got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way,” because he will enter the White House facing “a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has.”

Acknowledging that the election revealed the nation remains bitterly divided, Obama said, “I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote.”

He adds: “I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support.”

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi congratulated Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the US presidency, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.

“The President stressed the aspiration for cooperation and joint action to strengthen the strategic bilateral relations between Egypt and the United States, in the interest of the two friendly countries and peoples," the statement added.

Topics: Joe Biden US president US2020Election

Related

Update
World
Joe Biden elected US president: US media
World
What’s next? US election verdict is not last step to a Biden White House

Latest updates

Muslims’ culturally rooted love for Prophet manifests in his birthday commemorations
Arab leaders congratulate Joe Biden on election win
Saudis move to fight diabetes, the silent killer
Bruno Fernandes scores twice as Manchester United beat Everton
Azam leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.