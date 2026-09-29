DAMASCUS: ‌Syria’s state petroleum company said a ​fire broke out on Monday evening on a gas pipeline between the Al-Shola ‌area ‌and ​Deir ‌Al-Zour ⁠after ​an explosion ⁠at a pipeline isolation valve, which it attributed to sabotage, ⁠state news agency SANA ‌reported.

The ‌fire ​halted ‌gas flows from ‌the Jbeissa gas plant to power-generation stations, the ‌company said.

Fire crews isolated the area ⁠on ⁠both sides of the blaze and were working to extinguish it as gas pressure fell.