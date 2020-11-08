You are here

  Organ donor saves lives of 5 patients in Saudi Arabia

The procedure was done at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 08 November 2020
Arab News

  • The five patients, who were suffering from organ failure, separately received a small bowel, liver, heart and kidney
  • The procedure lasted for 10 hours
DUBAI: A 24-year-old patient, who was declared brain dead after a car accident, has saved the lives of five patients after his family agreed to donate his vital organs for transplantation at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh.
The five patients, who were suffering from organ failure, separately received a small bowel, liver, heart and kidney from the man during simultaneous operations that took 10 hours.
Expert surgeons at the Riyadh hospital worked side-by-side last month with experts from different hospital departments to perform the procedure.
“These sophisticated surgeries can be only achieved, simultaneously, in a few advanced medical centers around the world, as they require a highly qualified and expert medical teams with a well-equipped infrastructure that includes modern operating rooms, lab, radiology and other specialized medical equipment,” KFSHRC chief Dr. Majid Al Fayyadh said.
Al-Fayyadh said surgical teams worked all night to retrieve the organs from the donor, while a different set of experts worked on transplanting them to the five patients.
The five patients were a 36-year-old female; a 34-year-old male; a 60-year-old female; a 63-year-old male and a 23-month-old baby.
The hospital is known for being one of the few medical centers in the world that performs small bowel transplants, Al-Fayyadh said.
The medical teams in KFSHRC confirmed all five patients were in good health and most of them have been discharged to recuperate.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman congratulates US president-elect Biden

  • The king and crown prince wished the American people progress and prosperity
  • King Salman also praised the close and historic ties between the Kingdom and the US
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election.
They wished him success and further progress and prosperity for the American people, Saudi Press Agency said in a statement.
The king and the crown prince also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her post.
King Salman “praised the distinct close historical relations existing between the two friendly countries,” which both sides seek to strengthen and develop in all fields.
Biden, who turns 78 on Nov. 20, is the oldest person ever to be elected to the White House. Harris, the junior senator from California, is the first woman, first South Asian and African-American person to be elected vice president.

