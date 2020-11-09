Hyundai unveils ‘most powerful’ 2021 Sonata N Line

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled more details about the 2021 Sonata N Line, a new model that is expected to inject excitement into the midsize sedan segment.

The Sonata N Line provides an attractive entry point to Hyundai’s high-performance N Brand, distinguished by N Line-specific design and performance upgrades. Following the launch of the new Sonata and Sonata Hybrid in 2019, the N Line variant completes the sedan’s lineup expansion that caters to a wide variety of customers.

“Hyundai has built a loyal following for Sonata by offering an array of reliable, fuel-efficient and attractively designed models, including the standard, hybrid and ‘sensuous’ variants. Now, Sonata N Line joins the lineup, satisfying the desire for dynamic performance,” said Bang Sun Jeong, vice president, head of Middle East and Africa operations at Hyundai.

Based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity, Sonata N Line’s low and wide exterior styling is highlighted by the parametric jewel pattern grille, bold front fascia, wide air intakes and N Line badging. Arrow-shaped air curtains on the lower fascia support aerodynamic performance and engine cooling while giving the model a sporty image.

From the side, Sonata N Line’s athletic styling is defined by chiseled body panels that suggest forward momentum. Its side skirts and 19-inch alloy wheels provide an aggressive stance.

The fastback profile merges with a taut sculpted rear, designed to enhance aerodynamic performance and further express the low and wide aesthetic through horizontal lines. The integrated glossy black lip spoiler, chrome dual twin exhaust and N Line rear diffuser add to the car’s performance-inspired styling.

N Line-specific mechanicals back up the sedan’s sporty appearance. The Smartstream 2.5-liter turbocharged GDI engine, mated with the N 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT) that was developed for N vehicles, produces 290 hp and 311 lb.-ft of torque. That makes Sonata N Line the most powerful Sonata ever.

The addition of a turbocharger, a different cylinder head, and unique internals significantly upgrade its performance, compared to the standard Sonata’s 191-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, or its optional 180-hp turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine.

“Sonata N Line’s turbocharged engine is up to the task of delivering big fun and the new gearbox provides a direct connection and instant shifts,” said Jeong. “To make the Sonata N Line drive sportier, we’ve lowered the car and honed the suspension. We’ve also added a rack-mounted power steering system with a quick ratio to increase responsiveness.”

The vehicle’s performance is assisted by an array of standard driver assistance and safety technologies.

Sonata N Line comes with a top-of-the-line audio and navigation display. It has a wide, high-definition, customizable, 10.25-inch touchscreen monitor with split screens and natural language, and cloud-based speech recognition powered by Blue Link, while the cluster supervision display is a full 12.3 inches.